निर्देश:कांग्रेस ने चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक कार्यकर्ताओं से बायाेडाटा मांगे

खैरथल5 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका चुनावों में कांग्रेस की टिकिट पर चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक कार्यकर्ताओं को किशनगढ़बास विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया ने 15 नवंबर तक अपने बायोडाटा जमा कराने के निर्देश दिए है। चुनाव तिथि की घाेषणा के बाद से विधायक खैरिया की अाेर से खैरथल व किशनगढ़बास नगरपालिका में चुनावी तैयारियाें काे लेकर अपनी गतिविधियां तेज कर दी है। विधायक कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बायोडाटा आने के बाद कमेटी बनाकर सर्वे कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद जिताऊ उम्मीदवार को टिकिट दिया जाएगा।

