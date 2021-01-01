पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:खैरथल में एसडीएम कार्यालय खोलने की मांग, मुख्यमंत्री से मिला प्रतिनिधि मंडल

खैरथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक खैरिया के नेतृत्व में सीएम से मुलाकात करता प्रतिनिधि मंडल। - Dainik Bhaskar
विधायक खैरिया के नेतृत्व में सीएम से मुलाकात करता प्रतिनिधि मंडल।

किशनगढ़बास विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया के नेतृत्व में नगरपालिका खैरथल व किशनगढ़बास के सभी पार्षद व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात की। इस दाैरान खैरथल विकास मंच की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री काे ज्ञापन साैंपा गया। जिसमें भिवाड़ी में खाेले जाने वाले एडीएम कार्यालय काे खैरथल में खाेलने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि भिवाड़ी में एडीएम कार्यालय खाेलने का मुंडावर, बहराेड़, किशनगढ़बास व बानसूर तहसील में विराेध किया जा रहा है। खैरथल कस्बे में सरकारी कार्यालय खाेलने के हिसाब से भी उपयुक्त भूमि उपलब्ध है। खैरथल कस्बा मुंडावर, बानसूर व बहराेड़ के बीचोंबीच स्थित है और यह कस्बा रेल लाइन, सड़क मार्ग सभी सुविधाओं से कनेक्ट है। इसलिए खैरथल कस्बे में एडीएम कार्यालय खाेला जाएं।

इस दाैरान पार्षद विक्रम सिंह चौधरी, कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव गिरीश डाटा, पार्षद नारायण छंगाणी, खैरथल विकास मंच उपाध्यक्ष श्यामलाल शर्मा, पूर्व शिक्षा अधिकारी जसवंत आर्य, मेघा भारती, हेमराज मुलानी, मोहन शर्मा, राजेंद्र चौधरी, तैयब ख़ान, दीपक यादव, उदय यादव, पवन वासु, भरत मिस्री, विश्मबर गुर्जर, मनोहर परवाना, नवीन मंगल, अशोक हेडाऊ, प्रकाश दादानी, बीपी सुमन, राजेंद्र सिंघल, उमेश यादव, बलवंत महरानिया, त्रिभूवन शर्मा, थावर सिंह, धीरू ठेकेदार, सुधीर आदि मौजूद रहे।

