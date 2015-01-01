पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नपा चुनाव:रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मुंडावर एसडीएम ने पोलिंग बूथों पर मिली कमियों को सुधारने के दिए निर्देश

खैरथल44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगरपालिका चुनाव के रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने किया पोलिंग बूथों का निरीक्षण

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मुंडावर एसडीएम रामसिंह राजावत ने खैरथल पहुंच कर नपा चुनाव की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया एवं बूथों का निरीक्षण कर पाई गई कमियों में सुधार के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने अधिशाषी अधिकारी शुभम गुप्ता, कनिष्ठ अभियंता मोतीलाल वर्मा, अनिल मीणा, सुबे सिंह यादव, प्रवीण व नीरज से मतगणना स्थल, ईवीएम मशीन रखने का स्थान, कर्मचारियों के कार्य निष्पादन की व्यवस्था एवं उनकी सुरक्षा के इंतजाम देखने के साथ 35 वार्डों के लिए बनाए बूथों का निरीक्षण कर निर्देश दिए।

मतगणना स्थल राउमावि खैरथल में रहेगा। कस्बे में मतदान 11 दिसम्बर को सुबह 8 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक होगा। मतगणना का कार्य 13 दिसम्बर को सुबह 9 बजे से प्रारंभ होगा। 14 दिसम्बर को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए लोकसूचना 15 को नामांकन दाखिल 16 को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 17 को नामांकन वापसी और 20 दिसम्बर को सुबह 10 बजे से 2 बजे तक मतदान उपरांत निर्वाचित अध्यक्ष का परिणाम घोषित होगा। 21 दिसम्बर को दस बजे बोर्ड की बैठक के बाद उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल और वापसी अवधि के बाद मतदान और परिणाम की घोषणा होगी। इस दौरान तहसीलदार राजवीर यादव, निर्वाचन शाखा के प्रभारी चुन्नीलाल वर्मा भी माैजूद रहे।

भाजपा की बैठक में नगर पालिका चुनाव पर चर्चा

नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक का आयोजन जिला अध्यक्ष संजय नरूका की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। इस दौरान नपा के सभी 25 वार्डों में उम्मीदवार के चयन को लेकर चर्चा की गई। जानकारी के अनुसार खेड़ली क्षेत्र के 25 वार्डों में भाजपा के पास 98 लोगों के आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। बैठक में जिला अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि वार्ड में उम्मीदवार को टिकट कार्यकर्ताओं की राय जानकर एवं वार्ड में समिति द्वारा हुए सर्वे के आधार पर ही दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ताओं को तीन-तीन वार्डों की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। बैठक में पूर्व विधायक रमेश खींची, मंगल राम कोली, चुनाव अधिकारी रामकिशन मेघवाल, राजेश लोहिया, कलाराम गर्ग, राजकुमार पंडा, हरवीर गुर्जर, बाबूलाल मैनेजर, संजय तांबी शिवचरण अवस्थी, संजय गीजगढ़िया, राधारमण अग्रवाल, रवि अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद थे।

35 वार्डों में सर्वे के लिए लगाए पर्यवेक्षक
नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर 35 वार्डों में सर्वे के लिए पर्यवेक्षकों को लगाया गया है। नगर पालिका चुनाव प्रभारी ओम प्रकाश यादव व भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राहुल दीक्षित ने बताया कि राजगढ़ नगर पालिका के 35 वार्डों में सर्वे के लिए पर्यवेक्षक लगाए गए हैं। जो वार्डों में सर्वे कर भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों को अवगत कराएंगे। सर्वे में आने वाले संभावित प्रत्याशियों का कमेटी की ओर से चयन किया जाएगा।
इसके अलावा राजगढ़ नगर पालिका चुनाव प्रभारी ओम प्रकाश यादव ने भाजपा कार्यालय पर भाजपा से टिकट मांगने वाले लोगों से रूबरू होकर उनसे वार्ड की स्थिति की जानकारी ली। यादव ने बताया कि ईमानदार व्यक्ति को ही टिकट दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें