जन आंदाेलन अभियान:नपा ने निकाली जागरुकता रैली

खैरथल5 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका खैरथल की ओर से काेराेना जन आंदाेलन अभियान के तहत जागरुकता रैली निकाली गई। रैली कस्बे की पुरानी अनाज मंडी सहित अन्य प्रमुख बाजारों से होती हुई नगरपालिका परिसर पहुंची। इस दौरान नगरपालिका टीम की ओर की ओर से मास्क वितरित किए गए। इस दाैरान सहायक अभियंता अनिल जाटव, कनिष्ठ अभियंता माेतीलाल वर्मा, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक कमलेश कुमार, तरुण सिंह व कुलवंत धवन आदि माैजूद रहे।

इसी प्रकार कस्बे में समाजसेवी दीपक चौधरी के सहयोग से 1000 मास्क वितरित किए गए। मास्क वितरण अभियान की शुरूआत खैरथल थानाधिकारी दारा सिंह व खैरथल सैटेलाइट चिकित्सालय प्रभारी डाॅ. नितिन शर्मा की ओर से कस्बे में माताेर राेड़ पर मास्क वितरण कर की गई।

इसके बाद कस्बे में गायत्री मंदिर चाैक, माताेर राेड़, शिव मंदिर राज काॅलाेनी, शिव आदर्श स्कूल के पास सहित अनेक स्थानाें पर लाेगाें काे निशुल्क मास्क वितरित करते हुए कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहने रखने की अपील की गई।

