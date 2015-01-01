पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:गाै तस्कर साहुन लपाला अपनी गैंग के पांच बदमाशों सहित गिरफ्तार

खैरथल44 मिनट पहले
ततारपुर थाना पुलिस ने कुख्यात गाेतस्कर साहुन लपाला काे उसकी गैंग के पांच बदमाशों सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। ततारपुर थाना अधिकारी विजय कुमार ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में गाैतस्करी की राेकथाम के लिए टेहड़की चाैक पर नाकाबंदी की गई।

इस दौरान माैजा लाडपुर की तरफ से आई पिकअप में बैठे बदमाशों काे गाड़ी से उतरकर भागने पर पुलिस ने पीछा कर आरोपी साहुन पुत्र सुमरदीन मेव निवासी लपाला थाना तिजारा काे पकड़ लिया। पिकअप की जांच के दाैरान उसमें 7 गाैवंश मिले।

इस दाैरान आरोपी के साथी करीम व फकरू मेव निवासी मिर्जापुर थाना किशनगढ़बास भागने में सफल हाे गए। इसके कुछ समय बाद दूसरी पिकअप में से आराेपी रहीस मेव निवासी मिर्जापुर काे भागते पकड़ा। उसके बाद एक अन्य पिकअप का पुलिस ने पीछा किया जाे घुमाव पर पलट गई।

जिसमें बैठे साहून, ताैफीक व मुलफत निवासी मिर्जापुर थाना किशनगढ़बाास काे पुलिस ने दबाेच लिया। पिकअप में कुल 7 गाैवंश भरे हुए थे। इस दाैरान आराेपियाें के कब्जे से 3 पिकअप, कुल 30 लीटर अवैध हथकढ़ शराब, 15 गाय, 5 सांड व 2 माेबाइल जब्त किए।

