जल उपयोग दक्षता संवर्धन:पानी का अनुशासित होकर उपभोग करना जरूरी

किशोरी4 घंटे पहले
  • तरुण भारत संघ ने 25 किसानों को पाइप व फव्वारे वितरित किए

कस्बे के समीपवर्ती तरुण भारत संघ आश्रम में सोमवार को अरवरी, सरसा, तिलदेह नदी घाटी के गांवों में कृषि में जल उपयोग दक्षता संवर्धन के लिए, स्प्रिंकलर एवं ड्रिप पद्धति को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से तरुण भारत संघ द्वारा 25 किसानों को कृषि कार्य के लिए अनुदान पर पाइप व फव्वारे राजेन्द्र सिंह व आश्रम कार्यकर्ताओं ने वितरित किए।

किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए जलपुरुष राजेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि फव्वारे व पाइप पद्वति से खेती करने से जल की बचत होती है व अच्छी फसल उत्पादित होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके माध्यम से किसान कम पानी में भी अच्छी फसल ले सकता है। सभी को जल का अनुशासित होकर उचित तरीके से उपयोग व उपभोग करना जरूरी है।

इस अवसर पर आश्रम के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता सुरेश रैकवार व छोटेलाल मीना ने भी किसानों से जल के समुचित उपयोग पर बल देते हुए किसानों को फव्वारे व पाइप पद्वति से खेती करने के तौर तरीकों के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता सुरेश रैकवार ने बताया कि किशोरी, अजबगढ़, धीरोडा, भीकमपुरा, सीलिबावड़ी, मैजोड़, समरा आदि ग्राम पंचायतों के 125 किसानों को 50% अनुदान पर पाइप व फव्वारे वितरित किए जाएंगे। इस अवसर पर भरत रैकवार, धोली, मुकेश पटेल, गिर्राज मीना, मातादीन शर्मा, रोशन शर्मा, पन्नालाल बलाई, गोपाल शर्मा, हरफूल बलाई व रिंकू शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

