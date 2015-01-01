पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में राजेंद्र सिंह ने रखा 12 घंटे का उपवास

किशोरी2 दिन पहले
किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में सोमवार को मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार से सम्मानित जलपुरुष राजेंद्र सिंह के साथ भीकमपुरा, किशोरी व गोपालपुरा के दो दर्जन से अधिक ग्रामीणों ने 12 घंटे का सामूहिक उपवास रखा। इस मौके पर सिंह ने कहा कि यह कानून भारत को फिर से गुलाम बनाने का रास्ता है। किसानी, जवानी, पानी और पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए इन तीनों कानूनों को सरकार को रद्द कर देना चाहिए।

जिससे किसान आजादी से अपना पालन-पोषण कर सके और अपनी फसलों की सही दामों में बेच सके। यह आंदोलन किसी एक दो राज्य का नहीं है, यह पूरे भारत के किसान, मजदूरों, जीविका और जमीर को बचाने के लिए है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उपवास देश भर में जलबिरादरी, भारत पुनर्निर्माण से जुड़े सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं, किसानों, संगठनों ने अपने-अपने राज्यों में किया है। किसानों के समर्थन में 12 घंटे का यह उपवास हरियाणा में इब्राहिम खान, फिरोजपुर झिरका में रामेंद्र सिंह, उत्तरप्रदेश में संजय सिंह, अनिल शर्मा, सुरेश राठी रोहतक में, राजकुमार सागवान बाजू कलां, रणवीर सिंह मासलपुर, चमन सिंह करौली, नीरज कुमार बिहार, नरेंद्र चुघ, बिनोद बोधनकर, रविन्द्र वोहरा महाराष्ट्र, मेरठ में गंगा जल बिरादरी मेजर हिमांशु, उड़ीसा में सुदर्शनदास, बागपत में कृष्णपाल सिंह, पश्चिम बंगाल में जनक दफ्तरी, त्रिपुरा में विभूति, बिहार में मनोहर मानव द्वारा भी रखा गया।

