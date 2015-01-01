पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:धीमी गति से चल रहा बहरोड़-मांढ़ण सड़क का निर्माण कार्य, राहगीर व किसान परेशान

माजरीकलां19 मिनट पहले
बहरोड़ उपखंड से मांढ़ण उप तहसील और हरियाणा सीमा को जोड़ने वाली 33 किलोमीटर लंबी बहरोड़ विधानसभा की मुख्य सड़क के साढ़े तीन साल से चल रहे विस्तारीकरण कार्य की गति धीमी होने के कारण टूटी सड़क हादसों को न्यौता देने का काम कर रही है।

संबंधित विभाग और रोड निर्माण कंपनी ने आधी सड़क पर ग्रेवल बिछा दिया तथा आधी सड़क को खोद कर छोड़ दिया। जिस गति से सड़क निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा है उससे न केवल वाहन चालकों को परेशानी हो रही है बल्कि राहगीर भी चोटिल हो रहे हैं। साथ ही किसानों की फसलों को भी भारी नुकसान हो रहा है।

ऐसे में अभी 98 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने जा रही 47 किमी लंबी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य समय पर पूरा होता नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है। आधी सड़क पर गड्ढे और आधी पर ग्रेवल बिछाने के बाद डामरीकरण नहीं होने के कारण वाहनों के निकलने से पूरे दिन धूल उड़ती रहती है। साथ ही निर्माण का मलबा भी सड़क पर पड़ा रहने से आसपास के कस्बों तक जाम लग जाता है।

जिससे आने जाने वाले राहगीरों और सांस के रोगियों को निकलने में परेशानी हाे रही है। बहरोड़ सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. सुरेश यादव ने बताया कि सांस संबंधित बीमारी के नए मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अरूण यादव ने बताया कि यह क्षेत्र की मुख्य समस्या है। सड़क का निर्माण कार्य बंद होने और डामरीकरण नहीं होने से उड़ रही धूल से आमजन परेशान है। सरकार को किसानों के नुकसान का मुआवजा देना चाहिए।

  • सड़क मार्ग पर पेड़ शिफ्टिंग का काम धीमा चल रहा है। बिजली पोल शिफ्टिंग के आदेश हो गए। जल्दी ही कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। - आरएस मीणा, एईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग, बहरोड़

50 गावों का आवागमन हो रहा है प्रभावित
सड़क मार्ग क्षतिग्रस्त होने से भीटेडा, गंडाला, माजरीकलां, कायसा, कान्हावास, मांढ़ण, परतापुर, हुडिया, काठूवास सहित 4 दर्जनों गांवों के लोग परेशान है। फसल पर सड़क से उड़ती धूल की परत पौधों पर जमा हो रही है। बहरोड़ कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी डाॅ. हनुमान शर्मा व कृषक प्रशिक्षण केंद्र नीमराना के कृषि विशेषज्ञ हरिकिशन प्रभात ने बताया कि धूल मिट्‌टी से पौधों का पूर्ण विकास नहीं हो पाता है। चारे पर धूल जमा होने से पशु बीमार होते हैं।

