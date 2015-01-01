पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एटीएम काटकर लाखों की नकदी ले गए बदमाश

नीमरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • भिवाड़ी एसपी ने घटनास्थल का किया निरीक्षण, बदमाशाें काे पकड़ने के लिए 5 टीमें गठित

कस्बे के मुख्य मार्ग महल चौक पर स्थित पीएनबी के एटीएम को गैस कटर से काटकर उसमें रखी लाखों रुपए की राशि बदमाश लूट ले गए। घटना की जानकारी मंगलवार सुबह उस समय हुई जब एटीएम सुरक्षा गार्ड मौके पर पहुंचा। उसे शटर का ताला टूटा हुआ मिला अंदर एटीएम कटा हुआ था। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया तथा आसपास क्षेत्र में नाकाबंदी करवाई।

बदमाशों ने एटीएम को गैस कटर से काटने से पहले उस में लगे 3 सीसीटीवी कैमरा के ऊपर स्प्रे कर उसे ब्लैक कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद दोपहर को पुलिस अधीक्षक भिवाड़ी राममूर्ति जोशी पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ घटनास्थल पहुंचे तथा निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए बहरोड़ पुलिस उपाधीक्षक महावीर सिंह शेखावत के नेतृत्व में 5 टीमों का गठन किया।

जिन्हें हरियाणा एवं मेवात क्षेत्र में भेजा गया है। इस संबंध में पीएनबी बैंक शाखा नीमराना के शाखा प्रबंधक चिराग कल्याण ने चोरों के खिलाफ एटीएम से पैसे चोरी करने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। उन्होंने बताया कि एटीएम में सोमवार सुबह 10.63 लाख रुपए की राशि डाली गई थी। इसके अलावा इसमें डेढ़ लाख रुपए पहले से थे। दिनभर में लोगों ने कितने रुपए निकाले। इसका मुंबई के हेड ऑफिस से पता लगेगा।

गार्ड सुबह 6 से रात्रि 10 बजे तक रहता है ड्यूटी पर

कस्बे के प्रमुख बाजार में स्थित महल चौक पीएनबी एटीएम पर सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर रात्रि 10 बजे तक सुरक्षा गार्ड रहता है रात्रि 10 बजे के बाद शटर डाउन कर लॉक लगाकर वह घर चला जाता है। पुलिस के अनुसार औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के सिटी सेंटर स्थित कोटक महिंद्रा एवं इंडसइंड बैंक शाखा के समीप तेजी से आ रही स्कार्पियो को सिग्मा ड्यूटी कर रहे दो सिपाहियों सुनील कुमार एवं जितेंद्र ने रोकने का प्रयास किया।

इस पर स्कार्पियो चालक द्वारा उन पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने का प्रयास किया गया। ड्यूटी सिपाहियों ने तुरंत पुलिस थाने को सूचना दी व माजरीकलां एवं घीलोठ पुलिस चौकी पर नाकेबंदी करवाई। लेकिन स्कॉर्पियो का पता नहीं चल सका।

