खुलासा:कोरियर कर्मी ने ही कराई थी 2.55 करोड़ के गहनों की लूट, बर्खास्त सब इंस्पेक्टर सहित 3 गिरफ्तार

नीमराना8 मिनट पहले
ढाई करोड़ के गहने लूटने के मामले में गिरफ्तार तीनों आरोपी व (इनसेट में) लुटेरों से बरामद ज्वैलरी।
  • पुलिस ने किया सबसे बड़ी लूट का खुलासा, अय्याशी के कारण कर्ज में डूबा सब इंस्पेक्टर तो की वारदात

दिल्ली-जयपुर हाइवे पर 11 नवंबर की रात ढाई करोड़ रुपए के सोने के आभूषणों की लूट कोरियर कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने ही सीआईएसएफ के एक बर्खास्त सब इंस्पेक्टर के साथ मिलकर कराई थी। पुलिस ने वारदात के मास्टरमाइंड बर्खास्त सब इंस्पेक्टर पवन जाट और कोरियर कर्मी प्रमोद सैनी सहित 3 आरोपियों को घटना के 9 दिन बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनसे करीब पौने दो करोड़ के सोने के गहने और लूट में इस्तेमाल महाराष्ट्र नंबर की इंडेवर कार भी बरामद कर लिए। पवन अय्याशी के शौक के कारण कर्ज में डूबा तो लूट की वारदातें करने लगा था।

मामले में तीन अन्य आरोपियों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी ने गुरुवार को नीमराना थाने में वारदात का खुलासा कर बताया कि वारदात में हरियाणा के आदतन अपराधी शामिल थे। मास्टरमाइंड सीकर जिले के नीमकाथाना में कैरवाली निवासी पवन जाट पुत्र अमीचंद ने इन्हें साथ लेकर वारदात की।

डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को मिलना था 15 प्रतिशत हिस्साएसपी जोशी ने बताया कि लूट की साजिश में शामिल कोरियर कंपनी श्री विनायक एयर पार्सल कोरियर जौहरी बाजार जयपुर का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद कुमार सैनी (33) पुत्र नागरमल सैनी निवासी अशोकनगर पुलिस थाना बगड़ जिला झुंझुनूं दो माह पहले ही कंपनी में नौकरी लगा था।

उसने अपने लिए लूट में 15% हिस्सेदारी तय की थी। वह 10 नवंबर को दिल्ली से 32 पैकेट में 2 करोड़ 38 लाख रुपए के सोने के आभूषण लेकर रवाना हुआ। दो पैकेट अन्य कोरियर के थे। इनमें एमजेएमडी कोरियर के पैकेट में 15 लाख की ज्वैलरी थी। जबकि दो पैकेट में जय अंबे कोरियर के 2 लाख के गहने थे।

कुल 2 करोड़ 55 लाख रुपए के सोने के आभूषण लूटे गए। मामले में आरोपी डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद सैनी के साथ सीआईएसएफ का बर्खास्त सब इंस्पेक्टर पवन जाट (30) पुत्र अमीचंद जाट निवासी कैरवाली नयाबास पुलिस थाना सदर नीमकाथाना जिला सीकर तथा मनोज कुमार सैनी (30) पुत्र कमलेश सैनी निवासी बगड़ जिला झुंझुनूं को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

बर्खास्त सब इंस्पेक्टर पवन की दो गर्लफ्रेंड, इनके चक्कर में हुआ कर्जदार

पूछताछ में पता चला कि वारदात के बाद लूटे गए सोने का बंटवारा कर सभी आरोपी अलग-अलग दिशाओं में भाग गए। पवन जाट लूट के बाद हिमाचल, दिल्ली और पंजाब भी गया। पुलिस इनका पीछा करती रही और माल समेत उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पवन जाट की बद्री हिमाचल प्रदेश में मिनरल वाटर की फैक्ट्री है।

शादीशुदा पवन शाही लाइफ स्टाइल का शौकीन है। पत्नी लेक्चरर है इसके बावजूद उसके दो महिलाओं से संबंध थे। इन पर होने वाले खर्चे से वह कर्जदार हो गया। इसके चलते उसने हरियाणा में अपराधी किस्म के दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर लूट की वारदातें करने लगा। पुलिस और भी कई वारदातों के खुलने की उम्मीद जता रही है।
तीन फरार आरोपियों के पास 80 लाख के गहने

वारदात में हरियाणा का आदतन अपराधी मोहित जाट पुत्र राजेश जाट निवासी जूजू-कलां चरखी दादरी हरियाणा, कमलदीप उर्फ धोलिया (26) पुत्र सुरेंद्र नाई निवासी जूजू कलां चरखी दादरी हरियाणा तथा दीपक उर्फ सुनील (25) पुत्र रामकुमार उर्फ डूंडा जाट निवासी पातौला पुलिस थाना सिंघाना जिला झुंझुनूं भी शामिल थे। इन लोगों के पास करीब 80 लाख रुपए के गहने हैं। तीनों पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर है। उनकी तलाश अभी की जा रही है।
कोरियर ब्वॉय पर शक हुआ, तो सुराग मिला

वारदात के बाद प्रमोद ने केस दर्ज कराया था। केस कराने के बाद से ही पुलिस को प्रमोद पर शक होने लगा था। सख्ती से पूछताछ करने पर प्रमोद ने सारी सच्चाई बता दी। पुलिस ने प्रमोद की निशानदेही पर हरियाणा, दिल्ली, पंजाब और हिमाचल प्रदेश में छापेमारी की। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके घर से पौने दो करोड़ का सोना भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

