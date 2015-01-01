पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरूजी की गंदी शिक्षा:एसीबीईओ के सामने रो पड़ी छात्राएं, बोलीं-सर गंदी बातें करते हैं, अकेले कमरे में बुलाते हैं

नीमराना32 मिनट पहले
पत्र में बालिकाओं ने लिखकर बताई पीड़ा।
  • राउमावि रायसराना में निरीक्षण के दौरान आरोपी शिक्षक की मौजूदगी में बच्चियों बयां किया दर्द
  • आरोपी बगले झांकने लगा, एक साल से प्रताड़ित बच्चियों ने पहले भी की शिकायत, अफसर नजरअंदाज करते रहे

राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय रायसराना में एक व्याख्याता एक साल से छात्राओं से अश्लीलता कर रहा था। उन्हें अकेले कमरे में बुलाता। फेल करने की धमकी दे शारीरिक संबंध बनाने का दबाव डालता। उन्होंने शिकायतें भी की, लेकिन स्कूल प्रबंधन ने सब जानते हुए भी कठोर कदम नहीं उठाया।

शिकायतों को आगे भेज खानापूर्ति कर ली। बुधवार को संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर शिक्षा विभाग के एसीबीईओ निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो, प्रताड़ित बच्चियां फट पड़ीं। उन्होंने शिक्षक की एक-एक हरकत रोते हुए बयां की। मौके पर ही मौजूद आरोपी 46 वर्षीय व्याख्याता से जवाब देते नहीं बना। सकते में आए विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बच्चों को कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया, लेकिन लिखित बयानों के बावजूद व्याख्याता पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

मामले में अतिरिक्त मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी राजकुमार यादव का कहना है कि राउमावि रायसराना के निरीक्षण के दौरान ग्रामीणों एवं कक्षा 12वीं की छात्राओं ने लिखित में व्याख्याता देवप्रकाश यादव के खिलाफ शिकायत दी है। तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट उच्चाधिकारियों को कार्रवाई के लिए भेज दी है।

इधर, ग्रामीणों में स्कूल के हालात सामने आने पर आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया है। ग्रामीणों ने व्याख्याता पर सख्त कार्रवाई और एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की मांग की है। मामले में आरोपी शिक्षक से बात करने के प्रयास किए गए, लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो सका।
व्याख्याता के इतने भद्दे बोल- छात्र भी दोहराने से शर्माते रहे
एसीबीईओ यादव ने मामला सामने आने के बाद बालिकाओं और उनकी कक्षा के छात्रों को बुलाकर पूछताछ की। मगर व्याख्याता जो बोलता था, उन शब्दों को दोहराने से छात्र भी हिचकिचाते रहे। लाख भरोसा देने के बावजूद बच्चों ने अपने मुंह से उन अश्लील टिप्पणियों को नहीं दोहराया। बच्चों की मनोस्थिति समझ एसीबीईओ ने लिखित में बच्चों से जानकारी मांगी। तब जो पढ़ने को मिला उसने स्कूल के माहौल का सच सामने ला दिया। बच्चियों ने लिखा- सर के पास कॉपी चेक कराने जाते हैं तो (शब्द लिखने लायक नहीं)।
बड़ा सवाल: बच्चे लिखकर नहीं देंगे तो क्या न्याय नहीं मिलेगा?
घटनाक्रम सामने आने के बाद भास्कर ने स्कूल के हालत की पड़ताल की। पता चला कि पूरा स्टाफ और प्रिंसिपल व्याख्यात की हरकतों से वाकिफ थे, लेकिन कोई शिष्यों के संरक्षण के गुरु के दायित्व को नहीं निभाया। पहले हुई शिकायत में छात्र-छात्राओं ने मौखिक ही सब बताया। इसके बाद व्याख्याता ने उन्हें फेल करने और भविष्य बर्बाद करने की धमकी दी।

बच्चे डर गए और तब कुछ लिखकर नहीं दिया। बच्चों में भरोसे की इस कमी को दूर करने के बजाय अधिकारियों ने लिखित शिकायत नहीं होने के तर्क से व्याख्याता को बचाने का काम किया। बड़ा सवाल ये है कि स्कूल में बच्चे कुछ भी सहते रहेंगे? क्या वे लिखकर नहीं देंगे तो उनकी बात मानी नहीं जाएगी? ऐसे वे किस पर भरोसा कर पाएंगे।

पहले भी हो चुकी हैं शिकायतें, तब जांच में खानापूर्ति हुई
राजनीति विज्ञान के आरोपी व्याख्याता देवप्रकाश यादव निवासी गंडाला के बारे में करीब एक साल पहले भी छात्राओं ने शिकायत दी थी। तब भी एसीबीईओ ही जांच करने आए थे, लेकिन तब खानापूर्ति कर जांच बंद कर दी गई। स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल जितेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि तब बच्चों ने पढ़ाई के तरीके की मौखिक शिकायत की थी।

जांच टीम के सामने भी उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं बताया। इसलिए हम कुछ कर नहीं सके। अब छात्राओं ने इस हद तक की प्रताड़ना होने की जानकारी दी है। हालांकि हकीकत ये है कि स्कूल प्रबंधन देवप्रकाश की हरकतों से पूरी तरह वाकिफ था। मगर आरोपों को हल्के में लिया गया।

  • छात्राओं ने व्याख्याता देवप्रकाश यादव पर अश्लील हरकत, छेड़छाड़, जातिसूचक अपशब्द कहने, शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के लिए दबाव बनाने की लिखित शिकायत दी है। पहले भी शिकायत मिली थी। तब इस तरह के आरोप नहीं लगाए थे। पूरा मामले की जानकारी शिक्षा निदेशक, जिला कलेक्टर, एसडीएम सहित मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी नीमराना को भेजी गई है। - जितेंद्र कुमार बालोदिया, प्रिंसिपल राउमावि, रायसराना (नीमराना)
