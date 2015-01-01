पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह - नक्षत्र:डेढ़ माह में शादी के 10 शुभ मुहूर्त, मार्च तक मुहूर्त नहीं, अप्रैल में फिर से बजेगी शहनाई

बहरोड़5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर देव उठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी, लेकिन इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल 10 दिन ही विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इस माह यानी नवंबर में सिर्फ 3 और अगले माह दिसंबर में केवल 7 दिन ही मुहूर्त हैं। इन 10 दिनों में शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में एक से डेढ़ हजार जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है।

इसकी दो बड़ी वजह हैं। पहली यह कि गत मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने और शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम जोड़ों के विवाह हो सके थे। दूसरी वजह यह है कि अब यदि जो लोग नवंबर व दिसंबर माह के मुहूर्त में विवाह करने से चूक जाएंगे तो उन्हें फिर मुहूर्त के लिए 22 अप्रैल तक का लंबा इंतजार करना होगा।
शादी हॉल, गार्डन की बुकिंग में तेजी

शहर में एक दर्जन से अधिक शादी आयोजन स्थल हैं। इनमें मैरिज गार्डन, होटल, कम्युनिटी हॉल व धर्मशालाएं शामिल हैं। मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की मानें तो नवरात्रि के बाद से विवाह के लिए शादी हॉल और गार्डन की बुकिंग में तेजी आई है। कुछ जगह से महीने भर पहले से बुकिंग हो चुकी है। संचालकों का कहना है कि वह बुकिंग कराने वालों से प्रशासन का अनुमति पत्र दिखाने के लिए बोलते हैं कि उन्हें कितने लोगों को आमंत्रित करने की अनुमति मिली है। 13 नवंबर को पहला शुभ मुहूर्त: 13 नवंबर यानी धनतेरस का शुभ मुहूर्त माना है। जिससे मकान, दुकान और प्रतिष्ठानों के मांगलिक कार्यक्रम शुरू होंगे। इसकी तैयारियों को लेकर बाजार में सामान खरीदारों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। इसके चलते पंडितों में भी उत्साह बना हुआ है। रामायण पाठ व यज्ञ आहुति के कार्यक्रम अधिक होंगे।

देव उठनी ग्यारस से शुरू होंगे मुहूर्त
पंडित राधेश्याम शर्मा, अशोक बोहरा व मनोज मिश्र ने बताया कि इस माह नवंबर में 25 को देव उठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे। इसके अगले दिन 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद अगले माह 1,6,7,8,9,10 व 11 दिसंबर को विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद मुहूर्त सीधे आगामी नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होगा। नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से 18 जुलाई तक 38 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। फिर 14 नवंबर को देव उठनी ग्यारस से शुरू होंगे, जो 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे।

अभी किस तारीख में मुहूर्त
नवंबर- 26 और 30
दिसबंर- 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 व 11 को

