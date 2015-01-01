पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:आगरा-मथुरा रूट की 10 ट्रेनें अलवर हाेकर जाएंगी

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
  • पूजा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन कल नहीं आएगी, अंबाला कैंट तक ही जाएगी जयपुर-दाैलतपुर चाैक ट्रेन

आगरा कैंट मंडल के कोसीकला स्टेशन पर चौथी लाइन डालने एवं यार्ड रिमाॅडलिंग का काम हाेने के कारण रेलवे ने 10 ट्रेनों का मार्ग अलवर हाेकर किया है। 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक साेमवार व गुरुवार काे निजामुद्दीन दिल्ली से चलने वाली निजामुद्दीन-पुणे एक्सप्रेस व 29 दिसंबर काे अमृतसर से चलने वाली अमृतसर-नांदेड एक्सप्रेस परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया रेवाड़ी, अलवर व मथुरा हाेकर जाएगी।

28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक मंगल, बुध व रविवार काे नई दिल्ली से चलने वाले तिरुवनंतपुर सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस, 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक शुक्र व शनिवार काे निजामुद्दीन दिल्ली से चलने वाली निजामुद्दीन-मडगांव एक्सप्रेस, 29 दिसंबर काे निजामुद्दीन से चलने वाली निजामुद्दीन-अहमदाबाद एक्सप्रेस, 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक अमृतसर से चलने वाली अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, जयपुर व काेटा हाेकर जाएगी।

27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक मंगल व शुक्रवार काे पुणे से चलने वाली पुणे-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस परिवर्तित मार्ग मथुरा, अलवर व रेवाड़ी हाेकर चलेगी। 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, 26 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक मंगल, गुरु व शुक्रवार काे तिरुवनंतपुरम से चलने वाली तिरुवनंतपुरम-नईदिल्ली एक्सप्रेस और 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर से साेमवार व रविवार काे मडगांव से चलने वाली नईदिल्ली एक्सप्रेस परिवर्तित मार्ग काेटा, जयपुर, अलवर व रेवाड़ी हाेकर जाएगी।

कई ट्रेनों पर किसान आंदोलन का असर

रेलवे ने किसान आंदोलन के कारण 20 नवंबर काे जम्मूतवी से और 21 नवंबर काे अजमेर से चलने वाली पूजा एक्सप्रेस रद्द की है। इस कारण 21 नवंबर काे दाेनाें तरफ से पूजा एक्सप्रेस अलवर नहीं अाएगी। 20 नवंबर काे जयपुर-दौलतपुर चौक ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट तक जाएगी। यह ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट-दाैलतपुर चाैक के बीच रद्द रहेगी। इस कारण 21 नवंबर काे दाैलतपुर चाैक-जयपुर ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट से जयपुर के लिए रवाना हाेगी।

