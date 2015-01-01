पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सरकारी अस्पतालों में जन्मी 11920 बेटियों को नहीं मिली राजश्री याेजना की प्रोत्साहन राशि

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • इनमें अलवर के महिला अस्पताल में जन्मीं 4331 बेटियां शामिल, अप्रैल 2017 में शुरू हुई थी योजना

सरकारी अस्पतालों में जन्मी 13.84 फीसदी बेटियाें काे राजश्री याेजना की प्रोत्साहन राशि नहीं मिली है। योजना की पहली किश्त से महिला अस्पताल में जन्मी 4331 बेटियां वंचित रही हैं। अक्टूबर तक 43 महीनों में चिकित्सा विभाग बेटियों को नहीं ढूंढ पाया है, क्योंकि उनके जन्म ताे सरकारी अस्पतालों में हुए, लेकिन न तो उनकी मां के आधार कार्ड उपलब्ध मिले और न ही बैंक खाते।

सरकारी अस्पतालों में बेटियों के जन्म पर मिलने वाली प्रोत्साहन राशि की पहली किश्त का लोगों ने क्लेम भी नहीं किया है, क्योंकि जिले में हरियाणा की महिलाओं की भी काफी संख्या में डिलीवरी होती हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग दूसरे राज्य की बेटियों को अभी तक नहीं ढूंढ़ पाया है। जिन महिलाओं ने बेटियों को जन्म दिया, उनमें से ज्यादातर ने स्थानीय पता ही रिकाॅर्ड में लिखवा दिया और अब उन पतों पर वे मिल नहीं रही हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो अप्रैल 2017 से अक्टूबर 2020 तक जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में 86145 बेटियों ने जन्म लिया। इनमें से 74225 बेटियों को ही राजश्री याेजना की 2100 रुपए की पहली किश्त का भुगतान हुआ है, जबकि 11920 बेटियां प्रोत्साहन राशि से वंचित हो हैं। ये विभाग के लिए सिरदर्द बनी हुई हैं। विभागीय अधिकारी इन्हें ढूंढ़ नहीं पा रहे हैं।

सर्वाधिक महिला अस्पताल में जन्मी बेटियां रही वंचित

महिला अस्पताल में जन्मी सर्वाधिक 4331 बेटियां प्रोत्साहन राशि से वंचित रही हैं, जबकि सबसे कम आंकड़ा रैणी में मात्र 23 बेटियों का है। इसी प्रकार बानसूर में 967, बहरोड़ में 634, खेड़ली में 142, किशनगढ़बास में 451, कोटकासिम में 246, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में 746, मालाखेड़ा में 486, मुंडावर में 147, राजगढ़ में 273, रामगढ़ में 592, शाहजहांपुर में 493, थानागाजी में 180, तिजारा में 2031, सेटेलाइट हॉस्पिटल कालाकुआं में 154 बेटियां प्रोत्साहन राशि से वंचित रह गई हैं।

जन्म से लेकर 12 कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने तक 50 हजार रुपए
राजश्री योजना में जन्म से लेकर 12वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने तक 6 किश्तों में 50 हजार रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि मिलती है। सरकारी अस्पताल में बालिका के जन्म पर 2500 रुपए की पहली किश्त मिलती है। पहले जन्मदिन पर पूर्ण टीकाकरण कराने पर 2500 रुपए की दूसरी किश्त, सरकारी स्कूल में पहली कक्षा में प्रवेश पर 4000 रुपए, छठी कक्षा में प्रवेश पर 5000 रुपए, 10वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश पर 11000 रुपए और 12वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने पर 25000 रुपए की किश्त ऑनलाइन खाते में ट्रांसफर की जाती है।

राजश्री योजना से वंचित बालिकाओं को चिह्नित किया जा रहा है। लेकिन जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में हरियाणा की महिलाओं की भी काफी संख्या में डिलीवरी होती हैं। ऐसे में वे स्थानीय पते लिखवा देती हैं और डिलीवरी के बाद अपने राज्य लौट जाती हैं। ऐसे भी काफी केस हैं। इसी कारण राजश्री योजना के भुगतान में परेशानी आ रही है।
-डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा, सीएमएचओ

