शातिर पपला:14 राज्य, 250 ठिकानों पर तलाशी, पुलिस ने डॉक्टर व नर्सिंग कर्मी बन किया सर्वे, तब हाथ लगा पपला

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
पपला को बहरोड़ कोर्ट में पेश करते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पपला को बहरोड़ कोर्ट में पेश करते अधिकारी।
  • फरारी के बाद परिजनों, रिश्तेदारों व दोस्तों से नहीं करता था संपर्क, दूसरों के जरिए पहुंचाता था संदेश
  • महिला से महीने भर की दोस्ती में धरा गया पपला, ट्रेनर के रूप में हुई मुलाकात, 12 दिन से ही एक साथ रहने लगा था

राजस्थान व हरियाणा पुलिस के मोस्ट वांटेड पांच लाख के इनामी बदमाश विक्रम उर्फ पपला गुर्जर को पकड़ना पुलिस के लिए आसान काम नहीं था। बहरोड़ से फरारी के बाद पपला परिजनों, रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों से कभी सीधे संपर्क में नहीं रहा। पपला की फरारी के पांच महीने बाद ही देश में कोराेना फैल गया और लॉकडाउन लागू हो गया।

पुलिस टीमों ने डॉक्टर व नर्सिंगकर्मी बनकर कई राज्यों में पपला की तलाश की। पुलिस का पता था कि पपला फ्लैट और होटलों में रहने का आदी है। सर्वे के नाम पर पुलिस कॉलोनियों में उसकी तलाश करती रही। पुलिस ने हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश, पश्चिमी बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र, मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, कर्नाटक में उसकी तलाश की। पपला को शहरी जीवन जीने का शौक था, ऐसे में संभावना यह भी थी कि वह बड़े शहरों में रह सकता है।

पुलिस टीमों ने 21 दिन बैंगलोर में रहकर उसकी तलाश की थी। पुलिस टीमों ने देश के कई धार्मिक स्थलों पर भी पपला की तलाश की थी। महाकालेश्वर, शिरडी सहित देश के बड़े धार्मिक स्थलों में भी पुलिस गुप्त रूप से उसकी तलाश में जुटी रही। पपला काली माता का भक्त है।

एक टीम पश्चिम बंगाल भी गई थी। पपला के गुरु शक्ति पहलवान का कोल्हापुर आना-जाना था। पूर्व में पकड़े गुर्गों से कोल्हापुर के इनपुट मिले थे। नवंबर 2019 में भी एस‌ओजी की एक टीम कोल्हापुर ग‌ई थी, लेकिन कोई कामयाबी नहीं मिली, लेकिन टीम ने वहां नेटवर्क खड़ा कर लिया और फोटो मुखबिरों को भेजी।

महिला से महीने भर की दोस्ती में धरा गया पपला, ट्रेनर के रूप में हुई मुलाकात, 12 दिन से ही एक साथ रहने लगा था

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा कुख्यात अपराधी महिला मित्र से महज महीने भर की दोस्ती में ही धरा गया। दरअसल जिया नाम की महिला से पपला की मुलाकात कोई बहुत ज्यादा पुरानी नहीं थी। पपला की मुलाकात इससे महज एक महीने पहले ही ट्रेनर के रूप में हुई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि पहले तो वे अलग-अलग कमरे में रह रहे थे और इसके बाद करीब 7-8 दिन से ही पपला ने उसे अपने कमरे पर रखना शुरू किया था।

14 राज्यों में सर्च के बाद ऐसे जुड़े कोल्हापुर के तार

पपला को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने राजस्थान सहित 14 राज्यों में लगातार अपनी तलाश जारी रखी। इसमें पुलिस ने मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तरप्रदेश, दिल्ली, उत्तरांचल, हिमाचल, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, गोआ, बंगलौर, उड़ीसा, छत्तीसगढ़, हरियाणा और पंजाब के करीब 250 ठिकानों पर तलाशी ली। पुलिस को कोल्हापुर का इनपुट पपला के नेक्सस को तोड़ने के साथ ही मिलता चला गया। पपला से जुड़े तमाम लोगों से हुई पूछताछ और इन्फॉरमेशन सिस्टम की बदौलत अंत में पुलिस का पंजा कोल्हापुर तक पहुंचा और इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया।

जानिए आखिर कैसे कोल्हापुर पहुंचा पपला

कोल्हापुर को पहलवानी के लिए बेहतर क्षेत्र माना जाता है। कोल्हापुर का पानी पहलवानी के लिए अच्छा है और पहलवान यहां अच्छा वजन गेन करता है। बदमाशी से पहले ही पपला जब पहलवानी करता था वह उसी समय से कोल्हापुर से पूरी तरह से वाकिफ था और क्षेत्र में कई बार आकर रह चुका था। सूत्रों का यह भी कहना है कि एनसीआर में एक अपराधी से पूछताछ पर कोल्हापुर का सुराग लगा।

कोल्हापुर क्राइम के नजरिए से काफी शांत इलाका है और यहां नॉर्थ ईस्ट से कई लोग सिर्फ पहलवानी के लिए आते हैं। इसके लिए यहां बड़ी संख्या में अखाड़े भी हैं। हालांकि फरार होने के बाद पपला ने कई बार अपनी लोकेशन बदली लेकिन बदली हुई लोकेशन में उसने सबसे ज्यादा समय कोल्हापुर में बिताया।

थाने में पपला व जिया से 3.30 घंटे पूछताछ

नीमराना थाने में पपला व जिया से 3.30 घंटे पूछताछ हुई। पुलिस अधिकारियाें दाेनाें से अलग-अलग और आमने-सामने बैठाकर कई सवाल पूछे। यह पूछताछ जयपुर रेंज आईजी हवासिंह घुमरिया, भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी, अलवर एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम, एसओजी के एएसपी सिद्धांत शर्मा, नीमराना एएसपी राजेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया व उनकी टीमाें ने की।

पूछताछ के बाद आईजी व अलवर एसपी शाम 5.40 बजे थाने से रवाना हो गए। पूछताछ के दाैरान नीमराना थाना स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स के हवाले रहा। किसी को भी थाने में आने-जाने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। थाने के बाहर एवं छतों पर सशस्त्र कमांडो व मुख्य गेट पर क्यूआरटी के जवान तैनात रहे।

हमें पूरा विश्वास था कि पकड़ा जाएगा पपला-आईजी

रेंज आईजी घुमरिया ने कहा कि हमें पूरा विश्वास था कि पपला को पकड़ेंगे। गिरफ्तारी के लिए पहले से काम कर रही टीम को ही मोटिवेट किया और उसी टीम का 19 जनवरी को पुनर्गठन किया। जो हमारे पास इनपुट थे, उनका विश्लेषण किया। ऑपरेशन के दौरान मेरे मन में लगातार चल रहा था कि अपने लड़कों का कोई नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए। मैं सिद्धांत शर्मा के लगातार संपर्क में था। आजकल तकनीक का जमाना है तो वीडियो के जरिए देखा जा सकता है। मैं अपना अनुभव भी साझा कर रहा था। हमारे कमांडो ने बहुत अच्छे से इस ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया।

तलाकशुदा है पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड जिया, पिता डॉक्टर हैं
तलाकशुदा है पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड जिया, पिता डॉक्टर हैं

पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड 26 वर्षीय जिया महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में फिजिकल ट्रेनर है। वह तलाकशुदा है। उसके पिता डॉक्टर हैं। ग्रेजुएट कर चुकी जिया महाराष्ट्र के सतारा की मूल निवासी है। कोल्हापुर में वह एमएमए के नाम से जिम चलाती है। वह सरनोबत वाडी, उज्जव‌ई कॉलोनी में किसी अध्यापक के मकान में रहती थी। पपला यहां ऊदल सिंह के नाम से रह रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि जिया एवं पपला काफी समय से लव इन रिलेशनशिप में थे। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि जिया व पपला करीब 12 दिनों से साथ रह रहे थे।

यह हो सकता है कि पपला उसके सम्पर्क में काफी दिनों से हो। फिलहाल इन दोनों के संबंधों की जांच की जा रही है। जिया से पपला गुर्जर की मुलाकात जिम में हुई थी। हफ्ते में दो-तीन दिन पपला जिया के जिम में जाता था। इसी दौरान दोनों की नजदीकियां बढ़ गई। पपला ने 4500 रुपए में किराए पर तीसरी मंजिल पर फ्लैट ले लिया। दोनों वहां रहने लगे। कोल्हापुर में भी उसने कई ठिकाने बदले।

इन पुलिस अधिकारी और जवानों ने दिलाया पुलिस को सम्मान

पपला की गिरफ्तारी में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले 10 पुलिस अधिकारी और जवानों ने राजस्थान पुलिस का गौरव बढ़ाया है। पपला की गिरफ्तारी में हर किसी की अलग-अलग तरह से भूमिका रही। किसी ने मुखबिर तंत्र के जरिए सूचनाएं एकत्रित की तो किसी ने तकनीक का सहारा लिया। कोल्हापुर में ऑपरेशन के दौरान ये सभी शामिल थे। फ्लैट की घेराबंदी के दौरान हथियार चलाने में माहिर पुलिसकर्मियों की टीम को स्ट्राइक में रखा गया। दूसरी टीम उनके पीछे थी।

पपला के लिए मंगाई व्हील चेयर, सिर झुका कर सुनता रहा

  • बहरोड़ की अदालत में सुबह 10.11 बजे एस‌ओ‌जी के एएसपी सिद्धांत शर्मा के नेतृत्व में नीमराना एएसपी राजेन्द्र सिंह, बहरोड़ कोतवाल विनोद सांखला, आरपीएस निसार खान पुलिस बल के साथ पपला को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंचे। पपला के लिए व्हील चेयर का इंतजाम किया था।
  • सुबह 10.13 बजे एसीजीएम आशुतोष कुमावत के सामने पपला को बापर्दा पेश किया। सरकार की तरफ से नियुक्त पीपी एडवोकेट जितेन्द्र शर्मा ने एस‌ओजी की तरफ से पक्ष रखा। पपला सिर झुका सारी बातें सुनता रहा।
  • 10.23 बजे तक सुनवाई चली। एसीजीएम ने पपला गुर्जर की शिनाख्त को लेकर उसे दो दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा। जिया को सात दिन की रिमांड पर सौंपा।
  • आज होगी शिनाख्त परेड : शनिवार को पपला गुर्जर की जेल में शिनाख्त परेड होगी। इसके लिए बहरोड़ के तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी सुगन सिंह को बुलाया है। सुगन सिंह वर्तमान में दौसा कोतवाली प्रभारी हैं। पपला की फरारी के वक्त बहरोड़ थाने में तैनात रहे अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों को भी बहरोड़ बुलाया गया है।
  • शाम 6 बजे पपला को भेजा जेल : शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे पपला को बहरोड जेल में शिफ्ट किया गया। जेलर रविंद्र उपाध्याय ने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह शिनाख्त परेड के बाद पपला को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। सुरक्षा के लिए आरएसी के जवानों को तैनात किया है। उधर, पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड जिया को नीमराना थाने पर कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच रखा है।
