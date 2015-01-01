पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन का असर:राेडवेज की 15 बसाें का नहीं हुआ संचालन

अलवर19 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली की बसें भिवाड़ी और नूंह तक ही चलीं, हरिद्वार-पानीपत नहीं गई

किसान आंदाेलन के कारण शनिवार काे दिल्ली, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश, पंजाब व उत्तराखंड जाने वाली 15 राेडवेज बसें नहीं चलीं। इनमें दिल्ली, पानीपत, मेरठ, हरिद्वार व चंडीगढ़ जाने वाली बसें शामिल हैंं। अलवर आगार की मुख्य प्रबंधक नीशू कटारा ने बताया कि दिल्ली की 10 बसें, हरिद्वार, मेरठ व पानीपत की एक-एक बस नहीं गई।

रामगढ़ हाेकर दिल्ली जाने वाली 4 बसें और हरिद्वार, मेरठ, पानीपत जाने वाली बसें नूंह तक चलाई गई जबकि तिजारा हाेकर दिल्ली जाने वाली 6 बसाें का संचालन भिवाड़ी तक हुआ। मत्स्य नगर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक रामावतार बुनकर ने बताया कि पानीपत, हरिद्वार व चंडीगढ़ के लिए बसें नहीं गई। इन स्थानाें के लिए इस अागार की एक-एक बस जाती है। दिल्ली में किसान आंदाेलन के चलते इस आगार की इन स्थानाें के लिए पिछले 20 दिनाें से बसें नहीं जा रही हैं।
राेडवेज बसाें में रही शादी से लाैटने वालाें की भीड़

शनिवार काे राेडवेज बसाें में शादी से लाैटने वालाें की भीड़ रही। 11 दिसंबर काे इस साल का आखिरी सावा था। बहराेड़, नारायणपुर, जयपुर, मथुरा, सिकंदरा, लक्ष्मणगढ़ जाने वाली बसाें में अन्य दिनाें की अपेक्षा अधिक भीड़ थी। राेडवेज स्टैंड पर टिकट विंडाे पर यात्रियाें की लंबी कतार लगी हुई थी। यात्रियाें काे बसाें के लिए आधे घंटे तक इंतजार करना पड़ा। दाेपहर 3.30 बजे बाद बस स्टैंड पर यात्रियाें की भीड़ कम हाेने पर राेडवेज प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली।
राजेंद्र सिंह ने ग्रामीणों के साथ रखा उपवास
तरुण भारत संघ आश्रम में शनिवार को मैग्सेसे पुरस्कार से सम्मानित राजेंद्र सिंह ने ग्रामीणों के साथ किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में 12 घंटे का उपवास रखा। उनके साथ किशोरी, भीकमपुरा व गोपालपुरा के एक दर्जन से अधिक ग्रामीण व तकार्यकर्ताओं ने भी उपवास रखा।

किसानाें ने हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर पहुंच आंदोलन का समर्थन किया

किसान विरोधी बिल के विरोध में सपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने शनिवार को हरियाणा बॉर्डर घीलोट पहुंचकर किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुसद्दी लाल यादव ने बताया कि किसान महापंचायत राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट के नेतृत्व में शनिवार को शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से किसानों ने जंतर-मंतर दिल्ली के लिए कूच किया।

हरियाणा पुलिस द्वारा राजस्थान के किसानों को बॉर्डर पर रोकने के कारण किसान महापंचायत राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट के साथ सभी किसान रोड पर ही धरने पर बैठ गए। इस अवसर पर सपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव, किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुसद्दीलाल यादव, शिवलाल यादव, धर्मचंद सैनी, नरेश यादव, धीरसिंह चौधरी, नरेश यादव, बनवारी यादव, हेमंत, विनोद मीणा सहित किसान मौजूद थे।

