जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी:6 पालिकाओं के 180 वार्डाें से 1863 लाेगाें ने मांगी कांग्रेस टिकट

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए जिले की 6 नगर पालिकाओं में गत दिनों प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति की गई। अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह और श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली के निर्देश पर प्रभारियों द्वारा चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों से बायोडाटा लिए गए।

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि जिले की 6 नगर पालिकाओं में कुल 180 वार्डों में चुनाव होने हैं। इनके लिए 21 नवंबर की शाम तक 1863 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें बहरोड़ नगर पालिका के लिए 278, तिजारा पालिका के लिए 243, खैरथल नगर पालिका के लिए 329, किशनगढ़बास नगर पालिका के लिए 308, राजगढ़ नगर पालिका के लिए 354 तथा खेड़ली नगर पालिका के लिए 351 आवेदन मिले हैं। इन आवेदनों पर विचार विमर्श कर प्रत्याशियों की जल्द सूची जारी की जाएगी।

यूथ कांग्रेस की बैठक आज (मुंडावर): कस्बा स्थित रैन बसेरा परिसर में यूथ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक 22 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसमें विभिन्‍न मुद्दों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। यह जानकारी कांग्रेस नेता भीमराज यादव ने दी है।

