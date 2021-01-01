पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारी:शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर तक ट्रैक्टर रैली के साथ रहेंगी 2 एंबुलेंस

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
किसानों के ततारपुर के पास रात्रि विश्राम व शाहजहांपुर होकर ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली कूच करने को लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग भी चौकस हो गया है। मंगलवार को बहरोड़ की ओर से नीमराना होकर शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर होते हुए दिल्ली जाने के दौरान चिकित्सा व्यवस्था के लिए दो एंबुलेंस तैनात की गई हैं।

सीएमएचओ ने सामान्य अस्पताल के पीएमओ और ततारपुर, बर्डोद, बहरोड़, नीमराना, शाहजहांपुर व मुंडावर सीएचसी प्रभारियों को आपातकालीन चिकित्सा व्यवस्था के लिए औषधि, उपकरण व चिकित्सा टीम तैयार रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। किसान आंदोलन को लेकर नीमराना एसडीएम ने रविवार को 3 एंबुलेंस, 2 फायर ब्रिगेड व 2 मेडिकल रिस्पांस टीम की व्यवस्था के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा था।
जिला कलेक्टर ने रूट के लिए तैनात किए कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट
किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली को नीमराना होकर शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर होते हुए दिल्ली की ओर प्रस्थान करने के लिए मौके पर सुचारू यातायात व शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए गए हैं। कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आदेश जारी कर उपखण्ड अधिकारी मुंडावर रामसिंह राजावत (मो.नं. 9460061094) को किसानों के रात्रि विश्राम स्थल ततारपुर से बहरोड़ की ओर (समस्त उपखण्ड क्षेत्र मुण्डावर) के लिए, उपखण्ड अधिकारी किशनगढ़बास मुकुट सिंह (मो.नं. 9462503196) को उपखण्ड मजिस्ट्रेट मुंडावर के सहयोग के लिए, उपखण्ड अधिकारी बहरोड़ संतोष मीना (मो.नं. 8130366162) को उपखण्ड क्षेत्र बहरोड़ के लिए एवं उपखण्ड अधिकारी नीमराना योगेश देवल (मो.नं. 8560824344) को उपखण्ड क्षेत्र नीमराना के लिए कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया है। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर प्रथम रामचरण शर्मा प्रभारी अधिकारी होंगे।

