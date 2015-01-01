पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से राजगढ़ के 2, बहरोड़ और अलवर के 1-1 मरीज की मौत, 341 नए पॉजिटिव; संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 20602

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

जिले में फिर से कोरोना का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। कोरोना ने 4 और लोगों की जान ले ली है। मृतकों में राजगढ़ के 2 और बहरोड़ व अलवर के 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 84 हो गई है। इधर, शुक्रवार को मनोरोग चिकित्सक सहित जिले में 341 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा भी अब 20602 हो गया है। हालांकि इनमें से 18127 लोग कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

इससे पहले जिले में 13 सितंबर को 322 संक्रमित मिले थे, जबकि 23 सितंबर को 311 पॉजिटिव सामने आए थे। अलवर शहर में केड़लगंज निवासी जगन्नाथ सिंह (85) की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट 27 अक्टूबर को पॉजिटिव मिली थी। तबीयत खराब होने के कारण इन्हें 26 अक्टूबर को ही राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था। यहां सांस लेने में लगातार दिक्कत होने के बाद उन्होंने शुक्रवार तड़के दम तोड़ दिया।

इसी प्रकार बहरोड़ की सरोज (46) पत्नी हनुमान को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद 28 अक्टूबर को सामान्य अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। सरोज की भी शुक्रवार तड़के मौत हो गई। इनके शव कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत परिजनों को सौंपे गए। इधर, राजगढ़ के कोरोना नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. रोहित गोयल ने बताया कि राजगढ़ निवासी छोटेलाल हरिजन (82) कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने की वजह से कुछ दिनों से अलवर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे, जिनकी गुरुवार को मौत हो गई।

वहीं टहला रोड लखपति मोहल्ला निवासी कन्हैयालाल सैनी (70) की शुक्रवार को जयपुर में मौत हो गई। ये मरीज हार्ट के रोगी थे। दोनों का दाहसंस्कार कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के अंतर्गत कराया गया। केन्द्रीय कारागृह की डिस्पेंसरी के मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली है। उन्हें होम क्वारेंटाइन कर दिया गया है।

संक्रमण दर 12.13 फीसदी पहुंची, रिकवर्ड रेट गिरी

जिले में दीपावली के त्योहार से पहले कोरोना की संक्रमण दर बढ़ गई है और रिकवर्ड रेट में गिरावट आ रही है। शुक्रवार तक 12.13 फीसदी की दर से संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 69 हजार 801 सैंपलों की जांच हुई है, जिनमें से 20602 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अभी तक 87.98 की दर से मरीज रिकवर्ड हो रहे हैं, जो अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक 92 फीसदी तक पहुंच गई थी।

