पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:विश्व हिंदू परिषद की ओर से 20 लोगों को दिया जाएगा धर्म रक्षक सम्मान

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व हिंदू परिषद की ओर से इस वर्ष दिया जाएगा यह सम्मान

विश्व हिंदू परिषद की ओर से इस वर्ष बीस से अधिक लोगों को धर्म रक्षक बनाएं जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया। जिसके चलते विश्व हिंदू परिषद के प्रखंड की बैठक अध्यक्ष विजय गौड़ की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। जिसमें धर्म रक्षा निधि सहयोग करने वाले लोगों को धर्म रक्षक सम्मान देने का निर्णय सर्वसम्मति से लिया गया। संगठन के मंत्री गणेश कुमावत ने बताया कि पिछले वर्ष सहयोग करने वाले समाजसेवी गणपत लाल टाक को इस वर्ष धर्म रक्षक सम्मान दिया जाएगा।

गणपत लाल टाक की ओर से शहर में हमेशा सहयोग किया जाता है। चिकित्सालय में किसी भी वस्तु की आवश्यकता होने या शहर के किसी भी जरूरत मंद व्यक्ति को सहायता देने का कोई भी काम हो टांक सहयोग करते हैं। इसके साथ ही इस वर्ष 20 लोगों को धर्म रक्षक बनाए जाने का संगठन के समक्ष लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके साथ ही धर्म रक्षा निधि संग्रहण का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस दौरान संगठन के कार्यकर्ता बाबूलाल बरवड़ व रामप्रसाद खंडेलवाल मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें