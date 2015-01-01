पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में चिनार स्कूल के मैदान में चल रही 14 वर्ष से कम आयु के खिलाड़ियाें की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के लीग मैच में गुरुवार काे प्रियांशु क्रिकेट अकादमी ने लायंस क्रिकेट इलेवन काे 240 रनाें से हरा दिया। पहले खेलते हुए प्रियांशु क्रिकेट अकादमी ने निर्धारित 30 ओवर में 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 257 रन बनाए।

इसमें राघव बत्रा के 52, वंशिका के 45 तथा दीपेश के 42 रनों का योगदान रहा। जवाब में खेलते हुए लायंस क्रिकेट इलेवन की पूरी टीम पीयूष हिंदुस्तानी की घातक गेंदबाजी के सामने मात्र 17 रन पर सिमट गई। पीयूष हिंदुस्तानी ने 7 विकेट लिए।

इस तरह प्रियांशु क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने यह मैच 240 रनों से जीत लिया। मैच में भाजपा के युवा नेता मोहित यादव, लक्की गुर्जर, जितेन्द्र हिंदुस्तानी व गगनदीप सिंह ने मैदान पर पहुंचकर खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्धन किया। प्रतियाेगिता के अन्य मैच 18 नवंबर से खेले जाएंगे।

