गठन:नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए 26 प्रकोष्ठों का गठन

अलवर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले की छह नगर पालिकाओं में हाेने वाले नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने 26 प्रकोष्ठों का गठन कर प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (नगरपालिका) आनंदी ने आदेश जारी कर निर्वाचन प्रकोष्ठ के लिए रामचरण शर्मा उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर को प्रभारी अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

नगरपालिका स्तर पर निर्वाचन प्रकोष्ठ (रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर से संबंधित कार्य) के लिए राजगढ़ उपखंड अधिकारी राजगढ़, खेड़ली के लिए उपखण्ड अधिकारी कठूमर, किशनगढ़बास के लिए उपखण्ड अधिकारी किशनगढ़बास, तिजारा के लिए उपखण्ड अधिकारी तिजारा, खैरथल के लिए उपखण्ड अधिकारी कोटकासिम व बहरोड़ के लिए उपखण्ड अधिकारी बहरोड़ को प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

इसी तरह ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ के लिए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर रामचरण शर्मा तथा निर्वाचन सामग्री क्रय, लेखा एवं भुगतान, स्टोर एवं वितरण आदि के लिए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर रामचरण शर्मा व रितु जैन कोषाधिकारी को प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी बनाया गया है। मतदान व मतगणना दलों का गठन प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी कमलराम मीणा भू-प्रबंध अधिकारी, मतपत्र एवं डाक मतपत्र मुद्रण से संबंधित समस्त कार्य हेतु प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी रितु जैन कोषाधिकारी को प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

इसी तरह प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ के लिए राकेश गुप्ता अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर द्वितीय, आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना एवं शिकायतों का निवारण के प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी श्वेता यादव सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं प्रशासनिक सुधार एवं समन्वय विभाग, कानून व्यवस्था प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी उम्मेदी लाल मीना अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर शहर, निर्वाचन व्यय मॉनिटरिंग एवं अभ्यर्थियों के निर्वाचन लेखों संबंधी समस्त कार्य के लिए राकेश गुप्ता अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर द्वितीय, वाहन व्यवस्था प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी उम्मेदी लाल मीना अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर शहर को प्रभारी बनाया है। इसी तरह सामान्य व्यवस्थाएं प्रकोष्ठ जिला मुख्यालय स्तर पर प्रताप सिंह सचिव नगर विकास न्यास को प्रभारी अधिकारी लगाया गया है।

