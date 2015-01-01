पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाभार्थी:पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ ले रहे 3.29 लाख का नहीं हुआ सत्यापन

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलवर में 12 हजार का सत्यापन लंबित, स्टेट ने कलेक्टर्स को भेजी रिपोर्ट में कहा जल्दी निपटाएं

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना को संचालित हुए काफी समय हो चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक अधिकारी यह तय नहीं कर पाए हैं कि योजना का लाभ ले रहा किसान पात्र है या नहीं। प्रदेश में अभी भी 3.29 लाख लाभार्थियों का भौतिक सत्यापन नहीं हो पाया है। अब पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के सहायक स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी ने सभी कलेक्टर्स को लाभार्थियों का फिजिकल वेरीफिकेशन जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने के लिए कहा है।

प्रदेश में धौलपुर, गंगानगर और डूंगरपुर ऐसे जिले रहे हैं जहां सबसे अधिक किसानों का भौतिक सत्यापन हो चुका है। धौलपुर में कुल लाभार्थियों में से करीब 85 प्रतिशत, डूंगरपुर में 71.84 प्रतिश और गंगानगर में कुल लाभार्थियों का 71.10 प्रतिशत का सत्यापन हो चुका है।

  • पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना में लाभार्थियों के भौतिक सत्यापन के लिए लिखा गया है। अभी 3.29 लाख किसानों का सत्यापन नहीं हो पाया है। पंचायत चुनाव के कारण ऐसा कुछ देरी हुई, लेकिन अब सभी जिलों से इस कार्य को जल्दी पूरा करने के लिए कहा है। - विद्याद्यर गोदारा, सहायक नोडल अधिकारी, पीएम किसान सम्मान

क्या होगा भौतिक सत्यापन में
पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ ले रहे किसानों के भौतिक सत्यापन में उनके द्वारा आवेदन में दी गई जानकारियों की जांच की जाएगी। इस जांच में उनका राजस्व में भूमि रिकॉर्ड, उनके करदाता होने या नहीं होने, पात्रता होने जैसे बिंदुओं पर जांच की जाएगी। इसके बाद यह तय होगा कि संबंधित लाभार्थी को आगे भी योजना का लाभ दिया जाएगा या फिर वसूली की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रदेश में जैसलमेर, भरतपुर ऐसे जिले रहे जहां एक भी लाभार्थी का भौतिक सत्यापन नहीं हो पाया है।

कहां-कहां कितनी पेंडेंसी
जयपुर में कुल 16453 में से 8763, बाड़मेर में 16032 में से 9179, अलवर में 14637 में से 12352, जोधपुर में 13957 में से 10709, सीकर में 11055 में से 10875 आवेदन ऐसे हैं जिनका सत्यापन नहीं हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें