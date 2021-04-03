पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 38 Thousand Rupees Were Looted From A Petrol Pump With A Pistol On The Temple, The Miscreants First Made A Petrel In The Car, Then Carried Out The Loot.

15 मिनट में 38 हजार लूटे:पेट्रोल पंप पर पहले बदमाशों ने कार की टंकी फुल करवाई, फिर सेल्समैन की कनपटी पर पिस्टल लगाकर रुपए लूट ले गए

अलवर29 मिनट पहले
पेट्रोल पंप पर इस तरह बदमाशों ने सेल्समैन के हाथ खड़े कराके लूट की। - Dainik Bhaskar
पेट्रोल पंप पर इस तरह बदमाशों ने सेल्समैन के हाथ खड़े कराके लूट की।
  • अलवर में सिकन्दरा मेगा हाईवे में बावड़ी गांव स्थित हुंडीवाला पेट्रोल पंप पर हुई वारदात
  • कार से आए तीन बदमाशों ने पहले 1900 रुपए का पेट्रोल गाड़ी में डलवाया, फिर लूट की

अलवर-सिकंदरा मेगा हाईवे पर हुंडीवाला पेट्रोल पंप से तीन बदमाशों ने बुधवार शाम को 38 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। बदमाशों ने पहले अपनी कार का टैंक फुल करवाया। फिर सैल्समैन की कनपटी पर पिस्टल सटाकर मैनेजर के पास रखा हुआ 38 हजार रुपए ले गए। यह पूरी वारदात पेट्रोल पंप पर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। बदमाशों ने मुंह पर मास्क पहना हुआ था। ऐसे में उनके चेहरे नजर नहीं आए। बदमाश बुधवार रात करीब 8.30 बजे पेट्रोल पंप पहुंचे और 15 मिनट में लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए। पंप संचालक ने गुरुवार को पुलिस में केस दर्ज करवाया है।

हाइवे पर बावड़ी गांव के पास हुंडीवाला पेट्रोल पंप है। इसके मैनेजर पप्पी मीना ने बताया कि रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे एक कार में तीन युवक पंप पहुंचे। बदमाशों ने पहले खुद की कार में सेल्समैन से 1900 रुपए का पेट्रोल डालने के लिए कहा। इस पर सेल्समैन ने कार में पेट्रोल डाल दिया।

पेट्रोल डालने के बाद सेल्समैन ने रुपए मांगे तो एक बदमाश ने कहा कि दूसरा साथी देगा, वह अभी टॉयलेट गया है। कुछ देर बाद बोले 'फोन पे' कर देंगे। तीन में से एक बदमाश सैल्समैन के पास खड़ा था। तभी दूसरा गाड़ी से उतरा और दोनों ने सेल्समैन की कनपटी पर पिस्टल लगा दी। तुरंत उसका मोबाइल छीन लिया। उस वक्त पेट्रोल पंप पर अन्य गाड़ियां नहीं थीं।

इसके बाद एक बदमाश सेल्समैन से बोला कि हाथ ऊपर कर लो। वह सेल्समैन को ऑफिस ले गए। वहां मैं (मैनेजर) बैठा हुआ था। बदमाशों ने कैश मांगा तो मैंने बताया कि वह तो राजगढ़ भिजवा दिया गया। इस पर बदमाशों ने धमकाया। कहा- तुम्हारे पास जो कैश है वह तुरंत दे दो। सेल्समैन की कनपटी पर पिस्टल देखकर मैं डर गया। मैंने बदमाशों को 38 हजार रुपए निकालकर थमा दिए।

इसके बाद बदमाश सेल्समैन के साथ ही ऑफिस से बाहर गए। दूसरा सेल्समैन जो ट्रैक्टर में फीलिंग कर रहा था। उससे भी 2700 रुपए लेकर कार से फरार हो गए। वारदात के बाद लूट की सूचना पंप मालिक को दी। उसने पुलिस को सूचना दी। इसके बाद रात में ही हाइवे पर नाकाबंदी करवाई गई। लेकिन लुटेरों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा।

