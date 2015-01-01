पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी का अबूझ सावा आज:शादियों में मेहमानों की निगरानी को 4 टीमें बनाई, सीसीटीवी की नजर में रहेंगे शहर के 43 मैरिज होम

अलवर16 मिनट पहले
अलवर. विवाह समाराेह के लिए सजे मैरिज हाेम।
  • प्रत्येक मैरिज होम पर लगाए एईएन-जेईएन व सफाई निरीक्षक, 1150 ने दी शादियों की सूचना

देवउठनी एकादशी का अबूझ सावा 25 नवंबर को है। इस अबूझ सावे पर राज्य सरकार द्वारा शादी-विवाह समारोह के लिए बनाई गई गाइडलाइन में तय की गई मेहमानों की संख्या की जांच करने के लिए 4 टीमें अलग-अलग गठित की गई हैं। एसडीएम योगेश डागुर ने बताया कि अलवर के आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में शादी-विवाह समारोह में निगरानी के लिए 4 टीमें गठित की गई हैं और शहरी क्षेत्र में जांच नगर परिषद आयुक्त के निर्देशन में होगी।

एडीएम सिटी ने इस संबंध में एक आदेश जारी कर सभी 43 मैरिज होम व गार्डन में एक-एक अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। इसमें सफाई निरीक्षक, एईएन व जेईएन स्तर के अधिकारी शामिल हैं। इसमें सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर भी अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में निगरानी रखेंगे। तमाम टीमें यह देखेंगी कि किसी भी समारोह में गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन तो नहीं हो रहा है। यदि उल्लंघन होता हुआ मिलता है तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। सभी टीमें अपनी रिपोर्ट 3 बजे तक कार्यालय में भिजवाएंगी। एसडीएम ने बताया कि सभी दल निगरानी रखेंगे और बाल विवाहों की सूचना पर भी प्रभावी कार्यवाही करेंगे। कार्यालय में 24 नवंबर तक 1150 सूचनाएं दी गई हैं। इनमें से 93 सूचनाएं अक्टूबर माह में दी गई थी।

यहां दे सकते हैं विवाह समारोह आयोजन की सूचना
यदि आपके यहां कोई विवाह या समारोह का आयोजन है तो आप इसकी सूचना एसडीएम कार्यालय में दे सकते हैं। यह कार्यालय कलेक्ट्रेट में पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय के ऊपर वाली बिल्डिंग में संचालित है। एसडीएम का कहना है कि कार्यालय द्वारा किसी प्रकार का कोई प्रारूप या व्यक्ति को अधिकृत नहीं किया गया है। इसलिए किसी के बहकावे में नहीं आएं। आवेदक सादा कागज पर स्वयं का नाम, आयोजन स्थान व वर-वधू की सूचना दे सकता है। वर एवं वधू के आयु के प्रमाण अनिवार्य हैं ताकि यह सुनिश्चित किया जा सके कि बाल विवाह नहीं है। यहां सूचना देने पर उसका इंद्राज रजिस्टर में किया जाएगा और उसकी दूसरी प्रति में डिस्पैच नंबर दे दिए जाएंगे। इसके साथ आयोजक को पाबंद करने का एक नोटिस भी दिया जाएगा।

सूचना नहीं देने पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना
यदि आप प्रशासन को बिना सूचना दिए समारोह का आयोजन कर रहे हैं तो आप पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना हो सकता है। सरकार ने गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए यह साफ कर दिया है कि एसडीएम को सूचना देना अनिवार्य है। यदि मौके पर गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं होती हुई मिली तो 25 हजार का जुर्माना हो सकता है।

आगामी दिनों में शादियों-विवाह समारोह में सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए टीमें गठित कर दी गई हैं। यह टीमें अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में सतत निगरानी रखते हुए रिपोर्ट करेंगी। कहीं भी गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना मिलती है ताे सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा। अधिकांश टीमों ने काम शुरू कर दिया है। आयोजन की सूचना अभी भी एसडीएम कार्यालय में दी जा सकती है। बिना सूचना आयोजन पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित किया गया है।- योगेश डागुर, उपखंड अधिकारी

चार टीमों में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को दी जिम्मेदारी 1. भू अभिलेख निरीक्षक वृत अलवर/ भूगोर/ देसूला- इसका प्रभारी तहसीलदार कमल पचौरी को बनाया गया है। इस टीम में कोतवाली एसएचओ राजेश शर्मा, शिवाजी पार्क एसएचओ राजेश वर्मा, एनईबी एसएचओ विरेंद्र सिंह, अरावली विहार एसएचओ जहीर अब्बास और एमआईए एसएचओ शिवराम सिंह सहित जेवीवीएनएल के सहायक अभियंता उमेश शर्मा, अशोक कुमार शर्मा, जवाहर सिंह चौधरी, लालचंद व पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी व संबंधित ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व पटवारी को शामिल किया गया है।

2. भू अभिलेख निरीक्षक वृत शाहपुर/कस्बा डहरा- इसका प्रभारी नायब तहसीलदार ताराचंद कोली को बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा टीम में सदर थानाधिकारी महेश चंद शर्मा, बरकत खान, वीरेंद्र सिंह, राजीव शर्मा व संबंधित पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व पटवारी को शामिल किया गया है।

3. अकबरपुर एवं पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र उमरैण- इसका प्रभारी उमरैण विकास अधिकारी कालूराम मीणा को बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा टीम में नायब तहसीलदार बृजेश पड्या, सदर थानाधिकारी महेश चंद शर्मा, विजय गुप्ता, रमेश चंद वर्मा, संबंधित पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी तथा पटवारी को शामिल किया गया है।

4. भू अभिलेख वृत बहादरपुर/ चिकानी- इसका प्रभारी नायब तहसीलदार अनिल गोयल को बनाया गया है। इस टीम में थानाधिकारी सदर महेश चंद शर्मा, केसी गुप्ता, सुरेश पाल चौहान, गजेंद्र सिंह, संबंधित पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व पटवारी को शामिल किया गया है। एसडीएम कार्यालय को अब तक मिली 1100 शादियों की सूचना, यह सिर्फ शहर व आस-पास के क्षेत्रों से संबंधित एसडीएम कार्यालय में अब तक 900 आवेदकों ने शादियों की सूचना दी है। इनमें देवउठनी के अबूझ सावे सहित आगामी दिनों में हाेने वाले विवाह समाराेह के आयोजनों की सूचना भी शामिल है।

अब ईमेल के जरिए भी भेज सकते हैं सूचना
शादी या विवाह समारोह की सूचना अब आप ईमेल के जरिए भी एसडीएम कार्यालय में भेज सकते हैं। एसडीएम ने बताया कि यह सूचना sdmalw.alw@gmail.com पर भी भेजी जा सकती है। इसके साथ भी आयु संबंधी वर एवं वधू के दस्तावेज और शादी के कार्ड की काॅपी अटैच कर सकते हैं।

