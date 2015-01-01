पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड:कोविड मरीजों के लिए निजी अस्पतालाें में 40% बैड रहेंगे रिजर्व, इलाज काे मना नहीं कर सकेंगे

अलवर44 मिनट पहले
जिले के प्राइवेट अस्पताल रजिस्टर्ड बैड संख्या के 40 फीसदी बैड कोविड मरीजों के इलाज के लिए रिजर्व रखेंगे, अगर बैड फुल होते हैं, तो मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कराएंगे। जिले में बेकाबू कोरोना को लेकर ये निर्देश शनिवार को जिला कलेक्टर आनंदी ने यूआईटी सभागार में निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक में दिए।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि दीपावली के बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। सर्दी के मौसम में भी मरीजों के बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसलिए संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज की पूरी तैयारी करनी है। कोई भी निजी अस्पताल कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए मना नहीं कर सकते। यदि उनके यहां बैड उपलब्ध नहीं हैं तो उनके अस्पताल के कॉर्डिनेटर की जिम्मेदार होगी कि वह चिकित्सा विभाग के कॉर्डिनेटर से संपर्क कर मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कराएं। बैठक में 50 बैड या उससे अधिक क्षमता वाले निजी अस्पतालों के 15 प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व 40 फीसदी बैड पर भर्ती मरीज और खाली बैड की सूचना रोजाना चिकित्सा विभाग को देनी होगी, जिससे कोरोना मरीजों के लिए समय पर दूसरे अस्पताल में व्यवस्था की जा सके।

40 फीसदी बैड 50 या उससे अधिक बैड की क्षमता वाले अस्पतालों को रिजर्व रखने होंगे, लेकिन इससे कम क्षमता वाले अस्पताल भी मरीज के पहुंचने पर उसे लौटा नहीं सकेंगे। ये अस्पताल मरीज के चिंताजनक स्थिति से उबरने के बाद ही दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट करा सकेंगे। मरीजों की सूचना सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के नियंत्रण कक्ष नंबर 0144-2340145 व टोल फ्री नंबर 181 पर दी जा सकती है।

सीटी स्कैन में संक्रमण पता चलते ही प्रोटोकॉल की करनी होगी पालना

कलेक्टर ने स्पष्ट किया कि अगर एचआरसीटी (सीटी स्कैन) जांच के आधार पर मरीजों के संक्रमित होने का पता चलता है, तो मरीज और उनके परिजनों को कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत क्वारेंटाइन की पूरी पालना करना जरूरी है। ऐसे कई मरीज होते हैं, जो एचआरसीटी में संक्रमित होते हैं और आरटीपीसीआर में निगेटिव आ जाते हैं लेकिन ये पॉजिटिव ही माने जाएंगे और उसी प्रोटोकॉल के तहत इलाज किया जाएगा।

