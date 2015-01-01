पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:अलवर शहर में स्कीम दो के डॉक्टर सहित 41 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में दिसंबर में कोरोना की रफ्तार धीमी जरूरी हुई है, लेकिन पिछले 261 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमित 27 हजार का आंकड़ा पार कर गए हैं। दिसंबर में 12 दिन में एक हजार संक्रमित मिले हैं। जबकि सितंबर, अक्टूबर और नवंबर में 4 से 7 दिन में ही एक हजार की गति से कोरोना संक्रमित बढ़ रहे थे। मंगलवार को अलवर शहर में स्कीम दो के डॉक्टर सहित 41 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 27020 हो गया है। चिकित्सा विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जिले में संक्रमण दर 12.67 प्रतिशत चल रही है। जबकि रिकवरी रेट 96.62 प्रतिशत है। अब तक 26109 कोरोना संक्रमित स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और इनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को 839 सैंपलों की जांच की गई, जबकि जांच के लिए 1364 सैंपल कोविड लैब में भेजे गए। अब 4004 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

