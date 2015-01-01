पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:दाे पक्षों में हुए झगड़े में 5 लोग घायल

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
एनईबी थाना इलाके में बीएस नर्सिंग कॉलेज बेलाका के पास रविवार देर शाम आपसी रंजिश के चलते दाे पक्षों में झगड़ा हो गया, जिसमें पांच जने घायल हुए हैं। घायलों में मुस्कान नाम की युवती, उसका चाचा राजबहादुर नरूका व दूसरे पक्ष के राेहित, रुचि व गजेंद्र गुर्जर शामिल हैं। थानाधिकारी विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शशि पत्नी शिशुपाल सिंह नरूका ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि आराेपी मान सिंह गुर्जर, राजू, सचिन, राेहित, रुचि, सियाराम व उनके अन्य साथी हाथों में लाठी व डंडे लेकर उसके घर आए और उस पर व उसके परिवार के सदस्यों पर हमला कर दिया।

हमले में उसकी बेटी मुस्कान व देवर राजबहादुर घायल हो गए। राजबहादुर काे जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के शिवराम पुत्र अमर सिंह गुर्जर ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि आराेपी शिशुपाल, बहादुर सिंह, याेगेंद्र, राजू, संजय, शक्ति सिंह, शशि, सीमा, रेखा व शिवानी आदि ने उसके भांजे काे रास्ते में घर लिया व मारपीट की। भांजे काे बचाने गए राेहित, रुचि व गजेंद्र के साथ मारपीट की। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि दाेनाें पक्ष पड़ोसी हैं और आपसी रंजिश के चलते झगड़ा हुआ है। पुलिस मामले की जांच करने में जुटी है।

