पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्राइम:एटीएम बदलकर खाते से निकाले साढ़े 57 हजार रुपए, फोन-पे के जरिए खाते से उड़ाए 30 हजार

भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एप का कस्टमर केयर नंबर हैक कर खाते से उड़ाए तीस हजार रुपए

ठगों ने एक कंपनी कर्मचारी का एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर उसके खाते से साढ़े 57 हजार रुपए पार कर लिए। वहीं एक दूसरे मामले में फोन-पे के जरिए 30 हजार रुपए पार कर लिए गए। दोनों पीडित शुक्रवार को फूलबाग थाने में मामले की शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे। इनमें यूआईटी सेक्टर पांच निवासी नरसिंह ने बताया कि गुरुवार सुबह बीबी मॉल के समीप एचडीएफसी बैंक के एटीएम बूथ पर रुपए निकालने पहुंचा।

वहां तीन-चार जने मौजूद थे। उसने जैसे ही एटीएम मशीन में कार्ड लगाया, वहां खड़े युवक ने मशीन में रुपए नहीं होने की बात कहकर दूसरी मशीन में कार्ड डालने की बात कहीं। वह दूसरी मशीन में कार्ड लगाने लगा इसी दौरान आरोपियों ने उसे बातों में उलझा कार्ड बदल लिया। यह कार्ड ब्लॉक आने लगा तो वे बैंक पहुंचे। जहां कर्मचारियों ने सर्वर डाउन बता बाद में आने को कह दिया।

शाम को हेतराम चौक के एटीएम बूथ पर भी कार्ड चैक किया। वहां भी यह ब्लॉक ही आता रहा। शुक्रवार को वह बैंक पहुंचा ताे पता चला कि उसके पास जो कार्ड था वह किसी महिला के नाम पर है और ब्लॉक है। माजरा समझ उन्होंने खाता चैक कराया तो 57500 रुपए निकाले जा चुके थे।

एप के कस्टमर केयर नंबर पर ठगी : वहीं इसी तरह बिहार निवासी सबलू कुमार से ठगी हुई। उसने बताया कि दिल्ली से पटना जाने के लिए एप के माध्यम से ट्रेन की टिकट बुक की थी। जिसके 1062 रुपए दो बार कट गए। एक बार की राशि आधा घंटे बाद रिफंड हो गई।

जबकि दूसरी बार कटी राशि वापस नहीं आई और न ही टिकट बुक हुआ। जिस पर उन्होंने एप का कस्टमर केयर नंबर सर्च किया और उस पर बात की। इस नंबर पर बात कर रहे व्यक्ति ने उसे फोन पे पर कुछ नंबर डलवाए और उसके बाद उसके खाते से दो बार में 24998 रुपए व 5991 रुपए निकाल लिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें