सरकारी अस्पताल:58% पीएचसी व 98.3% सब सेंटरों पर नहीं हो रही डिलीवरी, प्रभारियों को देंगे चार्जशीट

अलवर44 मिनट पहले
  • ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के अस्पतालाें में सामान्य डिलीवरी नहीं होने से जिला मुख्यालय पर बढ़ रहा भार

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अब भी सरकारी अस्पतालों में डिलीवरी की सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। हालात ये हैं कि मात्र 42 फीसदी पीएचसी और 1.7 प्रतिशत उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर डिलीवरी की सुविधा ही मिल रही है। इसी कारण ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की महिलाएं सामान्य डिलीवरी के लिए जिला अस्पताल और सीएचसी में पहुंच रही हैं।

सीधे जिला अस्पताल में आने वाली महिलाओं के लिए खतरा भी बना रहता है। पीएचसी व उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में सुविधा व संसाधन होने के बावजूद डिलीवरी नहीं कराने वाले प्रभारियों काे 17सीसीए की चार्जशीट सौंपने की तैयारी की जा रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में 697 उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और 130 पीएचसी संचालित हैं, लेकिन डिलीवरी की सुविधा मात्र 12 उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और 55 पीएचसी में ही मिल रही है, जबकि 95 फीसदी संस्थानों पर सामान्य डिलीवरी की सुविधा व संसाधन उपलब्ध हैं। निदेशालय और जिला कलेक्टर के कड़े निर्देशों के बाद पिछले सप्ताह 3 उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और 7 पीएचसी में डिलीवरी की सुविधा शुरू कराई गई है, लेकिन अभी 58 फीसदी पीएचसी डिलीवरी की सुविधा देने से बच रहे हैं।

सभी सीएचसी, पीएचसी व सब सेंटर पर सामान्य डिलीवरी की सुविधा के लिए निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। जहां गायनी डॉक्टर उपलब्ध हैं, उन सीएचसी पर सिजेरियन डिलीवरी भी कराई जाएंगी। पीएचसी व सब सेंटर पर सामान्य डिलीवरी कराएंगे। इन्हें कई बार चेतावनी भी दी गई है। अब लापरवाही बरतने वाले डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों को चिह्नित कर उन्हें 17सीसीए की चार्जशीट सौंपी जाएगी।
-डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा, सीएमएचओ

डिलीवरी नहीं कराने के ये कारण आए सामने

  • डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग कर्मियों का मुख्यालय पर ठहराव न होने के कारण डिलीवरी की सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। जिन संस्थानों ने डिलीवरी शुरू की है, उनमें एएनएम गांव में ठहरती हैं।
  • पीएचसी के डॉक्टर व एएनएम संस्थान में सुविधाएं नहीं होने का बहाना बनाकर इनकार कर रहे हैं, जबकि पीएचसी में लेबर रूम बने हुए हैं।
  • डॉक्टर की अनुपस्थति में डिलीवरी के दौरान खतरे को लेकर एएनएम भी इनकार कर देती हैं। रात के समय पीएचसी पर डिलीवरी की सुविधा मिल ही नहीं रही है।
