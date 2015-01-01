पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:65 साल की वृद्धा ने बस से कूद चेन स्नेचर महिला को पकड़ा, चेन भी बरामद कराई

बहरोड़37 मिनट पहले
सजन कंवर
  • जयपुर निवासी बुजुर्ग के साथ बस में वारदात, बावरिया गैंग की 3 महिलाएं गिरफ्तार

बुजुर्ग महिला को कमजोर समझ गले से सोने की चेन छीनना तीन महिला स्नैचरों को भारी पड़ गया। जयपुर निवासी बुजुर्ग महिला ने बहरोड़ में मेन चौराहा बस स्टैंड पर हुई वारदात के बाद ना केवल भागती हुई महिला को पकड़ा। बल्कि उसकी गैंग की दो और महिलाओं को पकड़वा लूटी गई सोने की चेन भी बरामद करा दी। बुजुर्ग महिला के हौसले और सूझबूझ को लोग देखते रह गए।

बहरोड़ थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि जयपुर के शास्त्री नगर रामनगर निवासी 65 वर्षीय महिला सजन कंवर अपनी छोटी बहन सरोज कंवर और उसके पति किशोर सिंह के साथ हरसोरा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बामनवास में शोकसभा से लौट रही थी। तीनों बहरोड़ मुख्य चौराहे पर जयपुर जा रही बस में सवार होने लगे। किशोर सिंह और उनकी पत्नी सरोज बस में चढ़ गई। उनके पीछे सजन कंवर बस में चढ़ने लगीं तो उनके गले में जोर से झटका लगा। वे तुरंत समझ गईं कि चेन स्नैचिंग हुई है।

शोर मचाते हुए वे तुरंत बस के पायदान से नीचे कूदी और भाग रही संदिग्ध महिला के पीछे दौड़ पड़ीं। कुछ ही आगे उन्होंने संदिग्ध महिला को पकड़ लिया। यह देख चेन स्नैचर महिला की गैंग की दो महिलाएं उसे छुड़ाने पहुंच गईं। वृद्ध सजन कंवर एक और महिला को भी पकड़ लिया। तब तक मौके पर भीड़ जमा हो गई और लोगों ने तीनों महिलाओं को घेरे में ले लिया। पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। भीड़ ने तीनों महिलाओं को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने सजन कंवर की रिपोर्ट पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर बावरिया परिवार की तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

