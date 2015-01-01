पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की सरकार का एक साल:हर महीने सफाई पर खर्चा 70 लाख रुपए, कचरा उठाने के लिए 1132 कर्मचारी फिर भी नहीं बदल रही शहर की तस्वीर

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली दरवाजा के भीतर लगाए गए फिनलैंड से मंगाए कचरा पात्र इस तरह टूटे पड़े हुए हैं।
  • लोगों द्वारा बनाई शहर की सरकार में उन्हीं की पीड़ा को कोई नहीं सुन रहा

जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर, सड़ांध मारते नाले-नालियां और गंदगी से लबालब कचरा पात्र...बीते एक साल में शहर के हालात नहीं बदले। लोग शिकायतें करते थक चुके हैं, मगर लोगों द्वारा बनाई गई शहर सरकार में उन्हीं की पीड़ा सुनने वाला कोई नहीं है। नगर परिषद से सबसे अधिक उम्मीद सफाई की जाती है, लेकिन पिछले एक साल में सफाई व्यवस्था में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। कई मोहल्लों में रोजाना सफाई नहीं होती। कचरा पात्र में घर का कचरा डाल दो, तो उसमें से भी कई दिन तक कचरा नहीं उठाया जाता। कई जगह कचरा पात्र टूट गए हैं। अक्सर नगर परिषद की टीम कचरे काे इकट्ठा कर जला देती है।

पार्षद भी सफाई व्यवस्था काे लेकर लगातार शिकायत करते रहते हैं। यह हालात तो तब हैं जब शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था पर हर महीने करीब 70 लाख रुपए खर्च हाे रहे हैं। नगर परिषद में सफाई कर्मियाें की संख्या 1132 है, इनमें 600 सफाई कर्मी सफाई ठेका कंपनियाें के और 532 नगर परिषद के सरकारी कर्मचारी हैं। हालांकि सफाई व्यवस्था में एक सकारात्मक पक्ष यह है कि कचरा संग्रहण के वाहन ऑटाे टिपर अपनी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। इनके माध्यम से घरों से कचरा एकत्र कर ले जाया जाता है। ये नहीं होते तो हालात और भी खराब हाेते।
फिनलैंड से मंगाए कचरा पात्र बन गए कबाड़
करीब 15 लाख रुपए खर्च कर दाे कचरा संग्रहण पात्र फिनलैंड से मंगवाए गए थे। मंगाने के बाद इन पर किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया और ये बेकार हो गए। अब ये कबाड़ की तरह नजर अाते हैं। इनके अलावा शहर में 250 से अधिक कचरा संग्रह केंद्र हैं, जिनमें से नियमित रूप से कचरा नहीं उठता है।
लाखों की पेनल्टी लेकिन सुधार नहीं
सभापति बीना गुप्ता ने अपने कार्यकाल के शुरुआत में सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने के प्रयास किए। सभापति ने 10 से अधिक बार अलग-अलग स्थानों का निरीक्षण किया। गंदगी मिलने पर करीब 2.5 लाख रुपए की पेनल्टी लगाई। मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षकाें ने भी ठेका कंपनियाें के सफाई कर्मियाें की संख्या कम मिलने पर पेनल्टी लगाई। पिछले महीने भी 50 हजार व सितंबर में 1.5 लाख रुपए की पेनल्टी लगाई गई, लेकिन व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरी।
नालाें की सफाई के नाम पर हो रही खानापूर्ति

शहर के नालाें की सफाई ठीक से नहीं होती। प्रमुख पांच नालाें सहित अन्य नालाें और नालियाें में जमा गंदगी के कारण बारिश हाेने पर इनका पानी सड़क पर बहता है। नगर परिषद ने लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान नालाें की सफाई कराने के नाम पर पटाव ताेड़ दिए थे। दुकानदाराें ने विराेध किया ताे इन पर लाेहे के जाल डलवाए गए।
अभी भी पुरानी ठेका कंपनियां कर रही हैं काम

सफाई ठेके का कार्यकाल 31 मार्च का पूरा हाे गया था। नए ठेके के लिए शर्ते तैयार हुई। इस पर सभापति बीना गुप्ता व तत्कालीन अायुक्त फतेह सिंह मीणा के बीच सहमति नहीं बनी। काेराेना के कारण पुरानी ठेका कंपनियाें का ही कार्यकाल बढ़ाया गया।
समितियाें का गठन नहीं

नगर पालिका अधिनियम की धारा 55 के अनुसार नगर परिषद के कार्याें के लिए समितियाें का गठन किया जाता है। एक साल बाद भी समितियाें का गठन नहीं हुअा। जिससे सफाई व्यवस्था पर नजर नहीं रखी जा रही है।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू : इच्छा शक्ति व काम लेने की क्षमता हो तो ठेकेदार-अफसर काम करते हैं

सफाई की स्थिति के बारे में आमजन से अच्छा विश्लेषण काेई नहीं कर सकता। लोग खुश नहीं हैं, यह साफ पता चलता है। सभापति व पार्षद का पद मिलता है ताे आपकाे लीडरशिप के साथ जिम्मेदारी मिलती है। इसे निभाने का दायित्व आपका है। इच्छा शक्ति और जज्बा हाेना चाहिए। काेई ठेकेदार, अफसर कुछ नहीं कर सकता।

जनता आपकाे पार्षद बनाती है और जनता के चुने पार्षद मिलकर सभापति बनाते हैं, इसलिए ठेकेदाराें और अफसराें से काम लेने की क्षमता आप में हाेनी चाहिए। इसके बाद ही आप हर व्यवस्था काे संभाल सकते हैं। पार्षदाें में भी समन्वय हाेना चाहिए। सफाई अाैर राेडलाइट की व्यवस्था पर ताे शहर पूरी तरह टिका है। मजबूती से काम करने की शक्ति हाे तो ही आप काम करा सकते हैं।

अच्छा काम हाे रहा हाे ताे काेई विराेध नहीं करता। मेरे कार्यकाल (2004 से 2009 तक) में सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए बजट ही दस लाख रुपए था। सफाई कर्मचारियाें की संख्या भी 250 थी। फिर भी काम हाेता था। उस समय बाहर की कंपनी काे सफाई का ठेका दिया गया। वर्तमान में सफाई पर खर्च और सफाई कर्मचारियाें की संख्या अधिक है।

इसके बावजूद लाेग खुश नहीं हैं ताे साफ बात है कि काम वैसा नहीं हाे रहा, जैसा आप चाहते हैं। ठेकेदारों और अफसरों की मनमानी पर अंकुश जरूरी है। इस असंतुलन के कारण सफाई व्यवस्था बिगड़ रही है। उस समय शहर में 50 पार्षद थे, इनमें से 48 मेरे खिलाफ हाेते थे।

इसके बावजूद तालमेल ऐसा था कि शहर के विकास की बात पर सब एकमत होते थे। सफाई के मामले में किसी प्रकार का समझाैता नहीं था। बाेर्ड मिलकर साेचे कि खामी कहां है, तभी सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार हाेगा। - अजय अग्रवाल, पूर्व सभापति

