काेराेना वाॅरियर्स सम्मान समारोह:मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में 5100 रूपए देने वाले दिव्यांग सतीश चौधरी सहित 91 काेराेना वाॅरियर्स सम्मानित

  • पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र बोले- कोरोना गया नहीं है, इसलिए मास्क जरूर पहनें

प्रताप ऑडिटोरियम में साेमवार को नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री जन अांदाेलन व काेराेना वाॅरियर्स का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित हुअा। समारोह में 91 कोरोना वॉरियर्स को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर कोरोना वॉरियर्स दिव्यांग सतीश चौधरी का विशेष आभार जताया गया।

सतीश ने दिव्यांग होते हुए भी अपनी जमापूंजी में से 5100 रुपए की राशि मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में दी और अपने हाथों से मास्क बनाकर लोगों को बांटकर उन्हें जागरूक किया। सतीश मालाखेड़ा का रहने वाला है। वह दिव्यांग जनकल्याण समिति का अध्यक्ष है। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना आपदा के समय देश के नागरिकों ने एकजुट होकर विविधता में एकता की बात को चरितार्थ किया है।

लॉकडाउन के दाैरान अलवर के नागरिकों ने मानवता का धर्म निभाया। चिकित्सा कर्मियाें, मीडिया कर्मियों, स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं से जुड़े लोगाें, महिला बाल विकास विभाग की टीम सहित बिजली, पानी की सप्लाई करने वालों, पुलिस, प्रशासन व भामाशाहों ने अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना सेवाएं दी हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि काेराेना अभी गया नहीं है, लेकिन कुछ लोग कोताही बरत रहे हैं और मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं। महामारी से बचाव के लिए जागरुकता जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के काेराेना महामारी में पूरे देश काे जाे रास्ता दिखाया है, वह सराहनीय है। नगर परिषद सभापति बीना गुप्ता ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापित करते हुए बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान नगर परिषद द्वारा 9 हजार राशन किट व मास्क वितरण किए गए।

संचालक प्रदीप पंचौली ने किया। सम्मान समारोह में पूर्व विधायक राजेन्द्र गंडूरा, अजय अग्रवाल, महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश सैनी, डाॅ. जीएस नरूका, हिमांशु शर्मा, सुनील पटाेदिया, महेंद्र सैनी, अंकित गाेयल, संजय यादव, योगेश मिश्रा, रमन सैनी, संजीव बारेठ, एडीएम प्रथम रामचरण शर्मा, एडीएम शहर उम्मेदी लाल मीना, नगर परिषद आयुक्त सोहन सिंह नरूका, पीएमओ सुनील चौहान आदि माैजूद थे।

जिले के लोगों की मानवता प्रेरणादायी : श्रम राज्यमंत्री

इस मौके पर श्रम राज्य मंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान अलवर जिले के नागरिकों ने जिस प्रकार मानवता दिखाई, वह प्रेरणादायी है। मुख्यमंत्री ने जिस प्रकार प्रदेश की जनता की भलाई के लिए निर्णय लिए, वो पूरे देश के लिए नजीर बन गए। सरकार ने महामारी के दौरान कोई भूखा न सोए के संकल्प को कोरोना वॉरियर्स के सहयोग से पूरा किया। राज्य सरकार ने लोगों को कोरोना काल में सीधी राहत पहुंचाई। समारोह में लक्ष्मणगढ़-राजगढ़ विधायक जौहरी लाल मीना व किशनगढ़बास विधायक दीपचन्द खैरिया ने भी राज्य सरकार की सराहना की।

