समस्या:सड़कों पर आवारा सुअरों की भरमार, नगरपालिका पकड़ भी नहीं पा रही

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • आवारा सुअरों की वजह से कई दुपहिया वाहन चालक भी हो चुके हैं घायल

एक तरफ शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए नित नए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। सरकार की ओर से देश-प्रदेश को स्वच्छ करने के लिए नई-नई योजनाएं चलाई जा रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर नगरपालिका नावां की स्वच्छता बरकरार रखने में पालिका पिछड़ती जा रही है। घर-घर कचरा संग्रहित करने के प्रयास में नगरपालिका सफल हुई।

शहर में आवारा सुअरों का आतंक जबरदस्त फैला हुआ है। शहर के किसी भी वार्ड व मोहल्ले में नजर डालेंगे तो आवारा सूअर नगरपालिका की स्वच्छता को चार चांद लगाते हुए नजर आएंगे। यह आवारा सूअर नगरपालिका की कार्यशैली को चिढ़ाते हुए नजर आते हैं। पूरा शहर आवारा सुअरों से परेशान होने के बाद नगरपालिका प्रशासन इस समस्या के समाधान में पूरी तरह फेल साबित हो रही है।
बोर्ड बैठकों में उठता रहा मुद्दा
नगरपालिका के बोर्ड की अवधि पूर्ण हुए चार माह बीत गए है। पांच साल में हुई बैठकों में हर बार यह मुद्दा उठाया जाता था। लेकिन पालिका प्रशासन की ओर से हर बार यही बोला जाता था कि प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन आज तक धरातल पर कार्यवाही नहीं हुई। जिससे सड़कों पर हमेशा आवारा सुअरों की भरमार रहती है।

कई बार दुपहिया वाहन चालक आवारा सुअरों के बीच में आ जाने से गिरकर घायल हो चुके हैं। आम जनता की ओर से भी इस गंभीर समस्या के समाधान करने की मांग रखी जाती है। लेकिन पालिका के अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। शहर की आम जनता आवारा सुअरों से इतनी परेशान है फिर भी पालिका का इस समस्या पर कोई ध्यान नहीं है।
होती है केवल कागजी कार्रवाई- पार्षदों की ओर से ज्यादा हंगामा करने के बाद पालिका प्रशासन की ओर से निविदाएं प्रकाशित कर इतिश्री कर ली जाती थी। नाम मात्र की कार्रवाई से समस्या का स्थायी समाधान नहीं हो पाया है। शहर में सड़कों पर जिन लोगों के सूअर आवारा घूमकर गंदगी फैला रहे हैं उन्हें भी पाबंद नहीं किया जाता है।
इनका कहना-

  • जो लोग सुअरों का पालन करते हैं उन्हें नोटिस देकर पाबंद किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही आम सूचना जारी की जाएगी। - हेमाराम चौधरी, ईओ, नावां
