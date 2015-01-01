पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक घटना:कोरोना वार्ड में चादर ओढ़ घुसे व्यक्ति ने संक्रमित महिला रोगी से की छेड़छाड़

अलवर33 मिनट पहले
जिला अस्पताल
  • जिला अस्पताल में रात 3.30 बजे शर्मसार कर देने वाली घटना
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज में चादर ओढ़े व्यक्ति दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन उसकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी है।

जिला अस्पताल के मेडिकल आईसीयू (कोरोना आईसीयू) में शर्मसार कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। सोमवार रात 3.30 बजे आईसीयू में चादर ओढ़कर घुसे एक व्यक्ति ने डायबिटीज जांच के बहाने वहां भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित एक महिला रोगी से छेड़छाड़ कर दी। महिला के शोर मचाने पर वह भाग गया। कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही यह रही कि आईसीयू का गेट खुला छोड़कर वे बगल के कमरे में बैठे हुए थे।

कोरोना आईसीयू में सिर्फ संक्रमित मरीज ही भर्ती हैं। इस मामले में पीएमओ ने कमेटी गठित कर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज में चादर ओढ़े एक व्यक्ति दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन उसकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। इधर, घटना से आक्रोशित रोगी महिला रात को ही रैफर के लिए अड़ गई। तड़के 4 बजे उसे रैफर कर दिया। महिला यहां से गुड़गांव के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुई है।

डिप्टी कंट्रोलर डॉ. सुशील बत्रा ने बताया कि आईसीयू में भर्ती अलवर शहर की कोरोना संक्रमित 35 वर्षीय महिला के पास जाकर इस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि आपकी डायबिटीज ज्यादा है, इसलिए यूरिन में शुगर चैक करनी है। उसने टॉयलेट में जाकर डिब्बी में यूरिन लाने को कहा।

जब महिला टॉयलेट में जाकर यूरिन लाने गई तो वह व्यक्ति भी उसके पीछे पहुंच गया और उसने स्ट्रिप से डायबिटीज चैक की। एक बार में वह छेड़छाड़ की घटना को अंजाम देने में सफल नहीं हुआ तो उसने महिला से फिर से डिब्बी में यूरिन लाने को कहा।

महिला फिर से टॉयलेट में गई तो उसने पीछे से जाकर छेड़छाड़ कर दी। महिला के शोर मचाने पर वह भाग गया। यह पूरा घटनाक्रम करीब पांच मिनट का है। यह व्यक्ति गैलरी में होकर आईसीयू तक पहुंचा था। घटना के बाद महिला ने डॉ. बत्रा को फोन पर सूचना दी तो उन्होंने डॉक्टर और पुलिस भेजे, लेकिन वहां कोई नहीं मिला।

  • स्टाफ की लापरवाही के कारण आईसीयू में घटना हुई है, क्योंकि मरीजों के इलाज के साथ सुरक्षा, सफाई और संसाधनों की उपलब्धता भी हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। आईसीयू में स्टाफ के दो लोग ड्यूटी पर थे, लेकिन वे आईसीयू के कमरे में थे और आईसीयू का गेट खुला हुआ था, जो लापरवाही है। जबकि रात में सभी वार्डों के गेट बंद हो जाते हैं। गैलरी के गेट पर भी गार्ड तैनात था। जांच के लिए कमेटी गठित कर दी है, जिसे क्लियर रिपोर्ट शीघ्र देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी - डॉ. सुनील चौहान, पीएमओ जिला अस्पताल
  • आधा घंटे बाद ही महिला रोगी रैफर होकर गुड़गांव के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में हुई भर्ती, खुला था आईसीयू का गेट, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चादर ओढ़े दिखाई दिया आरोपी, डिप्टी कंट्रोलर की रिपोर्ट पर पीएमओ ने कमेटी गठित कर जांच के आदेश दिए

तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी करेगी घटना की जांच
पीएमओ डॉ. सुनील चौहान ने आईसीयू की घटना की जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी गठित की है, जो शीघ्र ही जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी। कमेटी में वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता, पैथोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. मोनिका जैन एंव नर्सिंग अधीक्षक अशोक जैन को शामिल किया गया है।
गैलरी के गेट पर गार्ड ने भी नहीं रोका
अस्पताल में मरीजों के परिजनों को रोकने के लिए गैलरी के गेट गार्ड तैनात किए हुए हैं, जिनकी 24 घंटे ड्यूटी रहती है। चादर ओढ़े अस्पताल में घुसे व्यक्ति को गार्ड ने भी न तो टोका और न ही रोका, इसलिए वह आईसीयू तक पहुंचा गया।
अस्पताल प्रशासन को अंदर के व्यक्ति पर शक
जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन को आईसीयू में चादर ओढ़कर घुसे व्यक्ति के अस्पताल में ही काम करने वाला कर्मचारी होने का शक है। क्योंकि वह पूरी तहकीकात करके आईसीयू में घुसा है। उसे यह भी पता था कि रात देर रात को आईसीयू का स्टाफ बगल के केबिन में होगा। उसने स्ट्रिप से यूरिन टेस्ट करने से कर्मचारी होने का शक है, लेकिन आईसीयू का मैन गेट भी खुला हुआ था, जिससे व्यक्ति आईसीयू में आसानी से प्रवेश करने में कामयाब हो गया।
बिना पीपीई किट घुसा था व्यक्ति

अस्पताल के आईसीयू में घुसे व्यक्ति सादा कपड़ों में ही घुस गया। उसने कोई पीपीई किट भी नहीं पहना हुआ था। जबकि आईसीयू में कोरोना के सीवियर मरीज भर्ती होने के कारण संक्रमण का अधिक प्रभाव रहता है।
आईसीयू में भी सुरक्षित नहीं मरीज

जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना आईसीयू में भी मरीज सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। इस आईसीयू में डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग कर्मी बिना पीपीई किट के प्रवेश नहीं कर पाते हैं और चादर ओढ़कर व्यक्ति बेखौफ आईसीयू में दाखिल हो गया। इसकी भनक नर्सिंग कर्मचारी को भी नहीं लगी। प्रथम दृष्टया लापरवाही में आईसीयू का मैन गेट खुला था।

