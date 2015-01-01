पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Aadhaar, Internet, Sports Ground And Napkins Spoiled The Report Card Of The Education Department, Alwar Moved From 11th To 19th

रैंकिंग:आधार, इंटरनेट, खेल मैदान और नैपकिन ने बिगाड़ा शिक्षा विभाग का रिपोर्ट कार्ड, 11वें से 19वें स्थान पर पहुंचा अलवर

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • 2 डीईओ, 14 सीबीईओ से नहीं संभली रैंकिंग, डीईओ, रमसा एडीपीसी शिक्षा अधिकारियों को नोटिस देकर मांगा जवाब

शिक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर अधिकारी आए दिन खुद को मॉनिटरिंग में व्यस्त बताते रहे। कलेक्टर की सोमवार को होने वाली मीटिंग में खुद की ओके रिपोर्ट देते रहे, लेकिन हकीकत यह रही है कि जिले में 2 डीईओ, 14 सीबीईओ और रमसा एडीपीसी भी विभागीय रैंकिंग को संभालने में नाकाम रहे हैं।

राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से जारी ताजा रैंकिंग में अलवर 8 स्थान फिसलकर 19वें स्थान पर आ गया है। इससे पहले अक्टूबर माह में जारी हुई रैकिंग में अलवर का स्थान 11वां था। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि आखिर नवंबर में कार्यालयों, स्कूलों व अधिकारियों ने क्या किया जो अलवर की शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में यह स्थिति रही है।

यह रैकिंग करीब 43 अलग-अलग बिंदुओं को लेकर जारी की गई है। इसमें स्कूलों में नामांकन, उनकी स्टार रेटिंग, इंटरनेट व खेल मैदान के अलावा सेनेटरी नैपकिन की उपलब्धता सहित विभिन्न बिंदु शामिल हैं। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में गिरी रैंकिंग के बाद मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी वीरेंद्र यादव ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक, प्रारंभिक, रमसा के अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक, अतिरिक्त परियोजना समन्वयक सहित सभी सीबीईओ को इसका जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है।

सीडीईओ ने कहा है कि यह खेद का विषय है कि आपके द्वारा कार्य को गंभीरता से न लेकर इसमें शिथिलता बरती गई है। इससे ही रैंकिंग में गिरावट आई है। आप द्वारा रैकिंग बढ़ाने का प्रयास नहीं किया गया जो लापरवाही को दर्शाता है।
आधार लिंकेज, क्लासरूम, खेल मैदान, रेटिंग, इंटरनेट ने बिगाड़ा रिपोर्ट कार्ड

भास्कर ने पूरी रिपोर्ट की विस्तार से पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि शिक्षा विभाग व अधिकारियों का रिपोर्ट कार्ड बिगाड़ने में आधार लिंकेज, इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी, खेल मैदान और स्कूलों की रेटिंग कम होने से जिले का रिपोर्ट कार्ड बिगड़ा है। रिपोर्ट में स्पष्ट हुआ है कि 2739 स्कूलों में से महज 426 स्कूलों में 95 प्रतिशत बच्चों का आधार लिंक हुआ है।

इसमें अलवर को सिर्फ 10 में से 2.10 नंबर ही मिले हैं। इसके अलावा खेल मैदान के लिए भूमि आवंटन की फाइलें कलेक्टर के स्तर पर लंबित होने के कारण भी रैंकिंग गिरी है। 858 स्कूलों में से सिर्फ 13 स्कूल ही इस कैटेगिरी में आए हैं। इसमें 10 में से 0.57 नंबर ही मिले हैं।

इनके अलावा सेनेटरी नैपकिन व डिस्पेंसर और इंसीनेटर के बिंदु पर 5.81 अंक, क्रियाशील इंटरनेट जहां 2एमबीपीएस से अधिक स्पीड उपलब्ध है, के बिंदु पर 2.59 अंक, आठवीं बोर्ड में 4 या 5 स्टार प्राप्त करने वाले स्कूलों के मामले में 5.40 अंक ही मिले हैं।

