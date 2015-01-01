पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी:जयपुर सचिवालय में एसी फिटिंग करने वाले ने सरकारी नौकरी के नाम पर रुपए ऐंठने वाली गैंग बना डाली

पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी विनोद सहित एक दंपत्ति को गिरफ्तार किया।

अलवर पुलिस ने सरकारी नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर रुपए ऐंठने वाले तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार किया है। खास बात यह है कि तीनों में से मुख्य आरोपी जयपुर सचिवालय में एसी फिटिंग करने का काम करता है। सचिवालय में काम करने की आड़ में सरकारी नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर मोटी रकम ऐंठने का अवैध काम शुरू कर दिया। खुद को सचिवालय में बताते हुए काफी लोगों से संपर्क साध लिया और फिर भर्ती के अभ्यर्थियों तक पहुंचने लग गए। लेकिन अलवर के एक अभ्यर्थी ने पुलिस को शिकायत कर बांदीकुई निवासी एक पति पत्नी सहित तीन जनों को जेल भिजवा दिया।

सदर थाना प्रभारी व आईपीएस अधिकारी ज्येष्ठा ने बताया कि अलवर सदर थाना क्षेत्र के भजेडा गांव निवासी संजय ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी की पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में पास कराने के नाम पर उसके पास रबीना नाम की महिला का फोन कॉल आया है। इसके बाद पुलिस युवक के साथ मौके पर गई। वहां पहुंचते ही महिला रबीना व उसके पति ने संजय से जैसे ही पैसे लिए पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बाद में थाने पर पूछताछ की गई। जिसमें रबीना और उसके पति गौरव धवन ने बताया कि वे 2 साल से विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में चयन के नाम पर अभ्यर्थियों से पैसे ऐंठ रहे हैं। रबीना ने परिवादी संजय से सात लाख 50 हजार रुपए की मांग की थी। इसके अलावा रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम पर पहले 6 हजार रूपए पहली किश्त के रूप में मांगे थे। पूछताछ में महिला ने बताया कि वह विनोद कुमार पुत्र छाजू राम निवासी सिकंदरा रोड भगत सिंह कॉलोनी बांदीकुई के संपर्क में है। जो इस पूरे खेल का मास्टर माइंड है। अनुसंधान में रबीना व गौरव धवन के मोबाइल से विनोद के कई सारे कॉल और मैसेज भी मिले है। इन दोनों के मोबाइल में पुलिस प्रतियोगी भर्ती परीक्षा के कई अभ्यर्थियों के एडमिट कार्ड मिले हैं। जिसमें करीब 10 एडमिट कार्ड हाल ही में हुई पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा के अभ्यर्थियों के भी है।

सचिवालय में एसी फिटिंग का काम करता था विनोद

पकड़ा गया मुख्य आरोपी विनोद पहले कई सालों तक जयपुर सचिवालय में एसी फिटिंग का काम करता था। इसी की आड़ में दूसरे लोगों को प्रभावित करने के लिए खुद को सचिवालय का कर्मचारी बताता था। विनोद के मोबाइल से भी कई अभ्यर्थियों के एडमिट कार्ड और तबादलों के आवेदन भी बरामद हुए हैं। फिलहाल तीनों आरोपी रवीना गौरव और विनोद को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भिजवा दिया है।

ये हुए गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने रबीना पत्नी गौरव धवन निवासी रामजीपुरा थाना बांदीकुई, गौरव धवन पुत्र दुर्गा लाल निवासी रामजी पुरा पोस्ट हिंगोटिया बांदीकुई और विनोद कुमार पुत्र छाजू राम निवासी सिकंदरा रोड भगत सिंह कॉलोनी बांदीकुई को गिरफ्तार किया है।

तीन मोबाइल भी बरामद
पुलिस ने 3 मोबाइल के अलावा अभ्यर्थी से पहली किस्त के रूप में मांगे गए 6 हजार रूपए बरामद किए हैं।

कई सालों से कर रहे थे यह अवैध धंधा

पुलिस को पूछताछ में पता लगा है कि विनोद कई सालों से विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के अभ्यर्थियों से रकम ऐंठने का अवैध काम करता था। उसने अपने साथ कई अन्य लोगों को भी जोड़ लिया था। पुलिस पूरे मामले की गहनता से जांच में लगी हुई है। संभावना है कि इनके जरिए कई बड़े खुलासे हो सकते हैं।

