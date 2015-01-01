पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस का पर्व:शास्त्रानुसार धनतेरस कल, कुछ लाेग आज भी मनाएंगे, 12 नवंबर काे रात 9.32 बजे से 13 नवंबर काे शाम 6 बजे तक तेरस

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस का पर्व शास्त्राें के अनुसार 13 नवंबर काे मनाया जाएगा। कुछ लाेग परंपरागत रूप से 12 नवंबर काे भी धनतेरस मनाएंगे। पं. यज्ञदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर काे रात 9.32 बजे से 13 नवंबर काे शाम 6 बजे तक तेरस रहेगी। त्रियाेदशी में सूरज का उदय 13 नवंबर काे हाेगा।

इसलिए शास्त्राें के अनुसार 13 नवंबर काे धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि 14 नवंबर काे चतुर्दशी और दीपावली एक ही दिन मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस पर बर्तन, वाहन सहित अन्य सभी वस्तुओं की खरीद शुभ मानी जाती है।

कुछ लाेग परंपरागत रूप से दिवाली से दाे दिन पहले धनतेरस का पर्व मानते हैं, इसलिए वे गुरुवार काे धनतेरस मनाएंगे।

