अलवर में नाइट कर्फ्यू:रात 8 बजे बाद शादी में कार्ड साथ लेकर जाएं, वरना पुलिस रोकेगी और परेशानी भी हो सकती है

अलवर3 मिनट पहले
अलवर। रात 8 बजे बाद शादी में कार्ड साथ लेकर जाएं, वरना पुलिस रोकेगी और परेशानी भी हो सकती है।
  • अलवर में भी लगा है नाइट कर्फ्यू और 25 नवंबर को है अबूझ सावा

प्रदेश के कई जिलों की तरह अलवर जिले में भी राज्य सरकार ने रात 8 बजे से 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। दो दिन बाद 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी का अबूझ सावा है। इस दिन अलवर जिले में करीब 300 से अधिक शादियां हैं। यदि आप किसी शादी समारोह में रात 8 बजे बाद जा रहे हैं तो पुलिस आपको रोक सकती है और आपके पास शादी का कार्ड नहीं हुआ तो मुश्किल भी होगी।

इस परेशानी से बचने के लिए आपको शादी का कार्ड साथ लेकर जाना होगा। यदि परिवार के लोग अलग-अलग समय पर एक ही शादी में जा रहे हैं तो मोबाइल में शादी का कार्ड जरूर रखें ताकि पुलिस के रोकने पर आप शादी का कार्ड दिखा सकें। शादी समारोह जैसे कार्यक्रम में जाने के लिए ही रात 8:00 बजे बाद भी छूट मिल सकेगी।

आम जन ने चर्चा, कार्ड ले जाना फायदेमंद
आमजन में यही चर्चा का विषय है कि अलवर जिले में कर्फ्यू लागू हो चुका है। ऐसे में रात 8 बजे बाद शादी में कैसे पहुंचेंगे और शादी से लौटते समय भी परेशानी हो सकती है। असल में सरकार की गाइडलाइन में साफ लिखा है कि शादी समारोह में जाने की छूट होगी, लेकिन पुलिस को किसी भी तरह का शक हुआ तो आपकी परेशानी बढ़ सकती है और समय भी खराब हो सकता है। जिसके लिए एक मात्र शादी का कार्ड ही विकल्प है। यदि शादी का कार्ड नहीं होगा तो कोई पुलिस रोक नहीं सकेगी।

आमजन को जागरुक होना जरुरी
पंडित राकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि आमजन को अधिक से अधिक इस जानकारी का पता होना चाहिए वरना काफी दिक्कतें हो सकती हैं। कुछ लोग अनावश्यक ही शादी का नाम लेकर बेवजह घूमते मिलेंगे। इस कारण अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जागरुक करने की जरूरत है।

कार्ड लेकर जाएंगे तो अच्छा होगा
अलवर शहर पुलिस सर्किल ऑफिसर विकास सागवान का कहना है कि रात 8 बजे बाद पुलिस सूझ-बूझ से काम लेगी। आम जन के लिए बेहतर तो यही होगा कि शादी में जाएं तो कार्ड लेकर जाएं।

