  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  After Being Negative, Do Not Create The Illusion That You Have Won The Battle With Corona, Do Not Be Careless, Be Cautious

हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट बोले:निगेटिव होने के बाद यह भ्रम नहीं पालें कि कोरोना से जंग जीत ली है, लापरवाही नहीं बरतें, सतर्क रहें

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. सुशील जैन
  • कोरोना वायरस शरीर के अंगों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है, लक्षण है तो डॉक्टर से लें सलाह

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त हुए लोग यह भ्रम नहीं पालें कि वे पूरी तरह ठीक हो गए हैं और कोरोना से जंग जीत ली है। अभी यह जंग जारी है। ऐसे मरीजों को और ज्यादा जागरूक, सजग और सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। एक बार कोरोना संक्रमण होने के बाद यह शरीर को काफी कमजोर कर देता है। खासकर फेफड़ों को बुरी तरह प्रभावित करता है और फाइब्रोसिस बन सकते हैं। रक्त का थक्का बनने से हार्ट अटैक और एंबोलिज्म (खून की नली ब्लॉक) हो सकती है।

यही दो मुख्य कारण हैं जिससे निगेटिव होने के बाद मरीज की मौत हो रही हैं। हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि कोरोना निगेटिव आने के बाद मरीज को डॉक्टर की निगरानी और नर्सिंग केयर की जरूरत है। निगेटिव आए मरीजों को हार्ट के लिए डी डाइमर टेस्ट और फेफड़ों के लिए सीटी करवाते रहना चाहिए। ससे अगर जांच में कुछ गड़बड़ आती है तो उनकी दवाएं दे सकें। शुगर, किडनी, हार्ट, बीपी, कैंसर व दमा मरीजों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

कोरोना का असर उन लोगों पर ज्यादा देखा गया है, जो सांस संबंधी रोगी हैं। कोरोना होने पर फेफड़े कमजोर हो जाते हैं। फेफड़ों में पहले जैसी ताकत नहीं रहती। कोरोना अटैक से फेफड़े का जो हिस्सा प्रभावित होता है, वहां रेशे बन जाते हैं। इससे फेफड़ों की फूलने की क्षमता कम हो जाती है। ऐसे लोगों को छाती और फेफड़ों का व्यायाम करते रहना चाहिए।

टेस्ट निगेटिव है और लक्षण हैं तो सीटी स्कैन कराएं: डॉ. सुशील जैन

फिजिशियन डॉ. सुशील जैन का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस का सबसे अधिक असर लंग्स पर होता है। मरीज का आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट निगेटिव आता है और खांसी, जुकाम, सांस में तकलीफ और बुखार है तो सीटी स्कैन जरूर कराना चाहिए। इससे सही फाइंडिंग पकड़ में आती है। ऐसे मरीजों काे इलाज की जरूरत है। इसमें लापरवाही नहीं बरती चाहिए। निगेटिव आने के बाद भी वायरस शरीर के लंग्स, किडनी, हार्ट सहित कई अंगों पर असर करता है। डॉक्टर से नियमित सलाह जरूर लें।

पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग व नर्सिंग केयर जरूरी: डॉ. तैयब खान

फिजिशियन डॉ. तैयब खान का कहना है कि निगेटिव आने के बाद यह नहीं मानना चाहिए कि मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक हो गया। वायरस शरीर के हर अंग को प्रभावित करता है। निगेटिव आने के बाद दवाआें से ज्यादा डॉक्टर की निगरानी और नर्सिंग केयर जरूरी है। वायरस के कारण मरीज को शुगर हो सकता है। जिन मरीजों में पहले से शुगर है, उनमें बढ़ सकता है। हार्ट और लंग्स कितने प्रभावित हुए हैं, यह जांच से पता लगता है। ऐसे में डॉक्टर से जांच कराने के बाद ही दवा लें। दवा की डोज को डॉक्टर ही तय करेगा कि कितनी देनी है और क्या देनी है। खुद दवा नहीं लें।

निगेटिव आने के बाद हार्ट अटैक का खतरा: डॉ. जीएस सोलंकी

फिजिशियन डॉ. जीएस सोलंकी का कहना है कि कोरोना निगेटिव आए मरीजों में हार्ट अटैक एवं खून की नलियों में थक्का जमने की शिकायतें आ रही हैं। कई लोगों की इनसे मौत हो जाती है। यह वायरस का ही असर है। दूसरा संक्रमण से लंग्स में फाइब्रोसिस हाे जाते हैं। इससे सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है। यह लंबे समय तक रह सकती है। निगेटिव मरीजों को हार्ट के लिए डी डाइमर तथा लंग्स के लिए सीटी स्कैन टेस्ट करते रहना चाहिए। जांच में गड़बड़ है तो दवाएं लेनी पड़ेंगी।

कोरोना ठीक होने के बाद क्या करें, क्या ना करें

  • भारी काम करने से बचें, शरीर को आराम दें। ऐसा कोई काम नहीं करें जिससे थकान हो
  • नींद पूरी लेने के साथ ही तनाव कम से कम लें
  • सुबह-शाम व्यायाम करें और भरपूर प्रोटीन युक्त खाना खाएं
  • भीड़-भाड़ और धूल-धुएं वाले स्थानों पर जाने से बचें
  • पहले से मौजूद बीमारियों को लेकर ज्यादा सतर्क हो जाएं
  • बीच-बीच में डॉक्टरी सलाह लेते रहें, दिक्कत होने पर डॉक्टर से संपर्क करें

(विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों के अनुसार)

