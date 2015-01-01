पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम ने दी अनुमति:साढ़े आठ माह बाद पांडुपोल हनुमान मंदिर जा सकेंगे श्रद्धालु, घंटी बजाने और प्रतिमा छूने पर रोक

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

सरिस्का अभयारण्य में स्थित पांडुपोल हनुमान मंदिर के दर्शन के लिए अब श्रद्धालु जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हीं श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा, जिन्हें कोरोना के लक्षण नहीं होंगे। 65 साल के व्यक्ति, दूसरी बीमारियों के मरीज और गर्भवती महिलाओं को घर से ही दर्शन करने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। दर्शनों के लिए कतार में श्रद्धालुओं को पर्याप्त दूरी पर बनाए गोलों में ही खड़ा होना होगा। इसकी अनुमति के लिए शुक्रवार को थानागाजी एसडीएम ने अनुमति जारी कर दी है।

करीब साढ़े आठ महीने से पांडुपाेल मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं के प्रवेश पर राेक लगी हुई थी। मंदिर में गाइड लाइन के तहत मंदिर परिसर में स्क्रीनिंग के साथ स्वच्छता रखी जाएगी। थर्मल स्केनिंग, हैंडवाश व सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करनी होगी। प्रवेश द्वार पर तापमान चैक किया जाएगा और भीड़ रोकने के लिए प्रवेश और निकास द्वार पर बेरिकेड्स की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। श्रद्धालुओं के संपर्क में आने वाली रेलिंग व हैंडल्स को बार-बार सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा।

घंटी बजाने व मूर्ति को छूने पर रोक रहेगी। मंदिर परिसर में वॉलिंटियर्स लगाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना कराई जाएगी। यहां पहुंचने के लिए फेस मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना के लिए सुरक्षा बोर्ड स्थापित किए जाएंगे। मंदिर के पुजारी व कर्मचारी स्वयं की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने मोबाइल पर आरोग्य सेतु एप इंस्टॉल करेंगे और दूसरे लोगों को प्रोत्साहित करेंगे। मंदिर परिसर में बार-बार हाथ धोने के लिए पानी व साबुन और सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

