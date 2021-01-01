पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • After Three Days, The People Of The Village Went To The Police Checkpoint, It Was Found Out That The Children Took The Goats In The Pick up.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बकरी चोरी करने आए, बुजुर्ग को भी ले गए!:CCTV फुटेज में दिखी हरियाणा नंबर की पिकअप वैन, बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए हरियाणा भेजी गई पुलिस की दो टीम

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निम्भोर पुलिस चौकी पर ग्रामीणों से जानकारी लेते पुलिस अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
निम्भोर पुलिस चौकी पर ग्रामीणों से जानकारी लेते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पिकअप नजर आ रही

बहरोड़ क्षेत्र के निम्भोर गांव में बकरी चोरी करने आए बदमाशों पर बकरी चराने वाले बुजुर्ग का भी अपहरण करने की आशंका है। एक फरवरी की घटना का तीन फरवरी को पता लगा है। इससे पहले परिवार के लोगों ने बुजुर्ग की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दी थी। पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल के दौरान सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक हरियाणा नंबर की पिकअप वैन देखी जिसके आधार पर दो पुलिस की टीम बदमाशों को पकड़ने और बुजुर्ग की बरामदगी के लिए हरियाणा रवाना हो गई है। उधर, गांव के कुछ बच्चों ने बदमाशों को पिकअप में बकरी चढ़ाते देखा।

ये पिकअप है जो सीसीटीवी में नजर आ रही। जिसके बारे में जांच चल रही है।
ये पिकअप है जो सीसीटीवी में नजर आ रही। जिसके बारे में जांच चल रही है।

ग्रामीण पुलिस चौकी पर एकत्रित हुए
एक फरवरी से गायब बुजुर्ग और बकरियों की बरामदगी की मांग को लेकर बुधवार को गांव के लोग पुलिस चौकी निम्भोर पहुंचे। उनके बीच में बहरोड़ थानाधिकारी विनोद सांखला भी पहुंचे। जिन्होंने ग्रामीण व बुजुर्ग के परिवार से पूरी कहानी को समझा। इसके पहले ही पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर दो टीम बदमाशों की तलाश में हरियाणा की तरफ रवाना कर दी।

पिकअप के आधार पर तलाशी
असल में पिकअप के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश जारी है। बदमाश जो पिकअप लेकर आए। उसके फुटेज सामने आए हैं। उसके नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस पड़ताल में लगी है। थाना अधिकारी का कहना है कि बकरी चराने वाले बुजुर्ग को भी बदमाश ही लेकर गए होंगे। अभी पड़ताल की जा रही है। जल्दी पुलिस मामले का खुलासा कर सकेगी।

ग्रामीणों ने कहा- चारों तरफ देखा
ग्रामीणों ने बताया बुजुर्ग भागीरथ गांव के आसपास बणी में बकरी चराता था। उसके पास करीब 10 से 15 बकरी थी। रोजाना शाम करीब चार बजे वापस घर पहुंचता था। एक फरवरी को पांच बजे तक घर नहीं आया। इसके बाद परिवार के लोग उसे देखने आए। फिर भी उसका कोई पता नहीं लगा। रात भर बणी व आसपास के पहाड़ में तलाश किया गया। इसके बाद भी नहीं मिला तो पुलिस चौकी में गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दी गई। अब आशंका है कि बकरी चोरी करने आए बदमाश ही बुजुर्ग का अपहरण कर ले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser