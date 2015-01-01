पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  Alwar 2.5 Corers Jewelery Loot Case, Three Different Teams Were Formed Under The Leadership Of Police Officers

ढाई करोड़ के गहनों की लूट का मामला:पुलिस अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में तीन अलग-अलग टीमें गठित की गई, राजस्थान के साथ हरियाणा में भी की जा रही दबिश

अलवर17 मिनट पहले
पीड़ित कोरियर ब्वॉय जिससे ढाई करोड़ के गहने लूटे गए।
  • लूट में पेशेवर बदमाशों का हाथ बताया जा रहा, जिनकी संख्या 4 से 5 तक हो सकती है

जिले के नीमराणा क्षेत्र में हुई ढाई करोड़ रुपए की कीमत के सोने के गहनों की लूट के मामले का पुलिस जल्दी खुलासा कर सकती है। जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देशन में लूट करने वालों तक पहुंचने के लिए कई पुलिस अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में तीन अलग-अलग टीमें गठित की हैं। जिनके जरिए बदमाशों तक पहुंचने के लिए पुलिस की मशक्कत जारी है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि म बेहद सक्रिय है। अभी इतना ही कहा जा सकता है कि बहुत जल्दी मामले का खुलासा किया जाएगा। लूट में पेशेवर बदमाशों का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। जिनकी संख्या 4 से 5 हो सकती है। हरियाणा बॉर्डर का क्षेत्र आसपास होने के कारण अलवर की पुलिस राजस्थान के कई जिलों के अलावा हरियाणा के आसपास के जिलों में भी दबिश दे रही है। प्रदेश में जिले में पिछली कई लूट वारदातों के खुलासों के आधार पर यह कहा जा सकता है कि इसमें भी संबंधित कंपनी का कोई व्यक्ति शामिल हो सकता है। हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी इसकी कोई पुष्टि नहीं की है। थाना अधिकारी का कहना है कि सभी पुलिस टीम दिन-रात लगी हुई है। जल्दी मुकाम तक पहुंचेंगे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि नीमराणा के पास चलती बस को बदमाशों ने रुकवाया था और कोरियर कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों को बंधक बनाकर उनसे ढाई करोड़ रुपए के सोने के गहने लूटे थे।

