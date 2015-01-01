पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में कोरोना:300 नए पॉजिटिव केस, पिछले 4 दिनों से लगातार 200 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए

अलवर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूरे जिले में सबसे अधिक अलवर शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने का सिलसिला अभी जारी है।

जिले में सर्दी का असर बढ़ते ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है। बुधवार को एक ही दिन में अलवर जिले में 300 पॉजिटिव आ गए। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ ओपी मीणा ने बताया कि अलवर जिले में पिछले 4 दिनों से लगातार 200 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। बुधवार को तो कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 300 के पास पहुंच गई।

असलियत में 300 से भी ज्यादा पॉजिटिव

प्रदेश की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में 296 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं लेकिन, जिला स्तर के आंकड़ों को शामिल कर लें तो यह संख्या 300 से ज्यादा है। निश्चित रूप से अब जिले में सर्दी का असर भी बहुत अधिक बढ़ गया है। जिसे देखते हुए चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए अब कहीं ज्यादा सावधानी की जरूरत है।

तापमान नीचे गिरा ,संक्रमण ऊपर

जिले के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल के प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉक्टर सुनील चौहान का कहना है कि अब मौसम में गलन बढ़ने लगी है। जिसके कारण कोरोना संक्रमण का असर ज्यादा बढ़ सकता है। बुधवार को जिले में कई जगहों पर हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है।

अलवर शहर में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित आ रहे

पूरे जिले में सबसे अधिक अलवर शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने का सिलसिला अभी जारी है। बुधवार को भी अकेले अलवर शहर में 138 पॉजिटिव आए हैं। पिछले 4 दिनों से शहर में संक्रमित ओं की संख्या 100 से ज्यादा रही है। अब तक अलवर जिले में 25 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। हाला की रिकवरी रेट अच्छी है लेकिन चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि अब अधिक लक्षण वाले मरीज याद आने लगे हैं।

