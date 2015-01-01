पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरसों का तेल:देश के कुल उत्पादन में 12 फीसदी अलवर का हिस्सा, विदेशों में भी होता है सप्लाई

अलवर
एक तेल मिल में सरसों का तेल बनाते कर्मचारी।
  • हम प्रदेश के जिलों में सबसे आगे, अन्य राज्यों में सप्लाई
  • इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाले सरसाें तेल की मांग बढ़ी, जिले में हैं 50 से ज्यादा तेल मिलें, सरसाें उत्पादन में भी अलवर की बड़ी भागीदारी

कोरोना काल में देश में सरसों के तेल की मांग बढ़ी है। देश में उत्पादित हो रहे सरसों के तेल में अलवर जिले की बड़ी भागीदारी है। जिले में संचालित 50 से अधिक तेल मिलों में राेजाना करीब 875 टन सरसों तेल का उत्पादन हो रहा है।

अलवर में निर्मित सरसाें तेल पश्चिमी बंगाल, बिहार, उड़ीसा, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, दिल्ली, कर्नाटक, असम, आंध्र प्रदेश, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, तमिलनाडु, कश्मीर, महाराष्ट्र, मणिपुर, नगालैंड, मिजोरम, मेघालय, त्रिपुरा, सिक्किम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश व झारखंड तक जा रहा है। इसके अलावा बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंका, जापान व खाड़ी देशों में भी अलवर का सरसाें तेल पहुंच रहा है। विदेशों में 1 लीटर, 2 लीटर व 5 लीटर की पैकिंग में सरसों तेल की सप्लाई हो रही है। सरसों तेल की मांग बढ़ने और भारत सरकार द्वारा सरसों तेल में मिलावट पर पाबंदी के बाद सरसों और इसके तेल के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। मौजूदा समय में सरसों के भाव 6 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक पहुंच गए हैं। इससे पहले सरसों के इतने दाम कभी नहीं रहे। सरसों के दाम बढ़ने का असर तेल के भाव पर पड़ा है। सरसाें तेल थाेक में 123 से 125 रुपए और खुदरा में 135 रुपए किलो तक बिक रहा है।

तेल निर्माताओं का कहना है कि काेराेना काल में सरसों तेल का घराें में उपयोग ज्यादा हुआ। लाॅकडाउन में हाेटल, रेस्टाेरेंट, ढाबे, खोमचे वालाें के पास खपत कम होने के बावजूद घरों में 30 प्रतिशत तक खपत बढ़ी है। तेल उत्पादक कंपनियों के संचालकों का कहना है कि देश में कुल 27 लाख टन सरसों तेल बन रहा है।

इसमें से 11 लाख टन सरसों तेल का उत्पादन राजस्थान में हाेता है। इसमें भी 3.2 लाख टन यानी करीब 12 फीसदी सरसों तेल अकेले अलवर जिले में बनाया जा रहा है। अलवर में 4 लाख टन सरसों का उत्पादन हाेता है। तेल मिलों की जरूरताें के लिए 4 लाख टन सरसों राज्य के अन्य जिलाें से भी खरीदी जाती है। इस तरह अलवर जिले में करीब 8 लाख टन सरसों से 3.2 लाख टन तेल का उत्पादन हाेता है। देश में कुल उत्पादित तेलाें में 30 प्रतिशत तेल ही सरसों का हाेता है।
देश की 40% सरसों का उत्पादन राजस्थान में, इस साल बढ़ सकता है बुआई रकबा

तेल उत्पादन कंपनी एनएल एग्रो प्राॅडक्ट प्रा.लि. के संचालक निरंजन लाल गुप्ता बिल्ला ने बताया कि देश में सरसों का उत्पादन 75 लाख टन है। इसमें से करीब 40 प्रतिशत सरसों का उत्पादन यानी 30 लाख टन सरसों राजस्थान के विभिन्न जिले में हाेती है। इसमें से 4 लाख टन से अधिक सरसों का उत्पादन अकेले अलवर जिले में हाेता है।

पिछले साल अलवर जिले में सरसों का बुवाई रकबा 2.66 लाख हैक्टेयर था। इसमें 4.25 लाख टन सरसों पैदा हुई। जिले में सरसों का उत्पादन प्रति हेक्टेयर 16 क्विंटल माना जाता है। सरसों के दाम अच्छे मिलने के कारण इस साल सरसों की खेती का रकबा बढ़ने के आसार हैं। इस साल अब तक 2.40 लाख हैक्टेयर में सरसों की बुआई हो चुकी है। बुआई का काम अभी चल रहा है।

जिले में 50 से अधिक तेल इकाइयां

जिले में 50 से अधिक छाेटी-बड़ी सरसाें तेल बनाने वाली इकाइयां हैं। इनमें 25 से अधिक अलवर शहर में हैं। इनमें अडाणी विल्मर, महेश एडेवल, खाडाेलिया, विजय साेल्वेक्स, दीपक वेजप्राे, निर्मल इंडस्ट्रीज, सिंघानिया ऑयल मिल, जय दुर्गा, एलएन एग्राे, एसआर इंडस्ट्रीज आदि प्रमुख हैं। पांच नई तेल इकाइयां शीघ्र ही जिले में लगाई जाएंगी। इनमें दाे अलवर शहर व तीन खैरथल में लगेंगी।

मिलावट पर प्रतिबंध के बाद सरसों की मांग बढ़ी, किसानों को होगा फायदा
भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण (एफएसएसएआई) ने किसी भी अन्य खाद्य तेल के साथ सरसों के तेल की मिलावट पर एक अक्टूबर से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। अब शुद्ध सरसों का तेल ही बाजार में मिलेगा। इससे पहले सरसों तेल में चावल की भूसी, सोयाबीन और पाम ऑयल के तेल की मिलावट की जाती थी। सरकार के फैसले के बाद सरसों की डिमांड बढ़ी है। इससे किसानों को भी फसल का सही दाम मिलेगा।
इसलिए बढ़ी सरसों तेल की खपत

विजय सोलवेक्स के एमडी विजय डाटा का कहना है कि काेराेना काल में लाेग घराें में रहे। इस दाैरान हाेटल, रेस्टाेरेंट, हलवाई की दुकानें, ढाबे, खाेमचे वाले जिन्हें हम हाेरा की श्रेणी में शामिल करते हैं, वे बंद रहे लेकिन आम लाेगाें ने घराें में रहते हुए सरसों तेल का उपयोग किया।

सरसों तेल इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाला भी माना जाता है। इसलिए भी इसकी खपत बढ़ी। जितना तेल हाेरा में उपयोग हाेता था, उससे 30 प्रतिशत ज्यादा तेल का उपयोग घराें में हुआ। खपत अधिक हाेने से तेल की मांग बढ़ी। इससे सरसों की मांग भी बढ़ती चली गई।

