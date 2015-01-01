पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों में जाने से नेता व अफसरों की दूरी:काेरोना में काम नहीं करेगा रुतबा, गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन होने का डर

अलवर39 मिनट पहले
शादी की तैयारियों के लिए सजने लगे विवाह स्थल।
  • 25 नवम्बर को अबूज सावे में बड़े लोगों की शादी में प्रभावी नेता व अधिकारियों को आना असमंजस वाला हो गया

कोरोना महामारी में किसी का भी रुतबा नहीं चलने वाला। बड़े नेता और अधिकारियों को शादी समारोह में आने का न्यौता देना तो पहले की तरह आसान है लेकिन, नेताजी या अधिकारी का शादी में पहुंचना आसान नहीं रहा। कहीं भी शादी में 100 से अधिक मेहमान नजर आए, मास्क नहीं लगा मिला, दो गज दूरी नहीं रही तो जवाब देना मुश्किल हो सकता है। इसके चलते 25 नवम्बर को अबूज सावे में बड़े लोगों की शादी में प्रभावी नेता व अधिकारियों को आना असमंजस वाला हो गया है।

अधिकारी बिल्कुल नहीं चाहेंगे कि उनके रहते समय कहीं भी कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन हो। यही नहीं शादी से पहले आमजन को बड़ी मशक्कत हो रही है। शादी से एक दिन पहले उपखण्ड अधिकारी के कार्यालय में पहुंचना पड़ रहा है।

नेताओं के पास बड़ी संख्या में शादी के कार्ड
भले ही कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के तहत शादी में 100 से अधिक लोग एकत्रित नहीं होने चाहिए लेकिन, हर शादी वाले बड़े नेता व अधिकारियों को न्यौता देने में नहीं चूक रहे। उनसे हाथ जोड़कर एक मिनट ही शादी में पहुंचने का आश्वासन ले रहे हैं। लेकिन, नेता व अधिकारी सब असमंजस में है शादी जाएं तो मुश्किल नहीं जाएं तो अटपटा। ऐसे में अब शादी के दिन ही माहौल का पता लग सकेगा।

शादी से पहले एसडीएम कार्यालय को न्यौत रहे
फिलहाल तो शादी के कार्ड लेकर आमजन को उपखण्ड अधिकारी के कार्यालय में पहुंचकर हाजिरी लगानी पड़ रही है। असल में शादी की सूचना देना जरूरी करने के कारण जिनके परिवारों में 25 नवम्बर की शादी है वे भी 24 नवम्बर को एसडीएम कार्यालय पर नजर आए। यहां आने वालों का कहना है कि मजबूरी में आना पड़ा है। सबकाे यह डर है कि कहीं सूचना नहीं देने पर शादी के बीच में कोई अड़ंगा नहीं हो जाए।

