अनोखा उपाय:अलवर के कॉलेज कैपस में लोग घूमने से नहीं रुके तो प्रशासन ने तेल का छिड़काव करा दिया

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंपस में कराया गया तेल का छिड़काव जिससे लोग फिसलने के डर से घूमने न आ सके।
  • अलवर जिला प्रशासन ने भी सार्वजनिक पार्कों में घूमने पर आगामी 7 दिन के लिए रोक लगा दी है।

अलवर जिले में जिला प्रशासन ने भी सार्वजनिक पार्कों में घूमने पर आगामी 7 दिन के लिए रोक लगा दी है। इसके बावजूद जिले के सबसे बड़े राज ऋषि कॉलेज कैंपस के अंदर जंगल में घूमने वालों की संख्या कम नहीं हो रही थी। लिहाजा, प्रशासन ने कॉलेज कैंपस में तेल का छिड़काव करा दिया जिससे फिसलने के डर से लोगों का अंदर आना बंद हो जाए।

असल में राज ऋषि कॉलेज रियासत कालीन संपत्ति है। करीब 50 बीघा से अधिक जमीन पर कॉलेज का भवन और बड़े क्षेत्र में जंगल है। जहां रोजाना सुबह शाम काफी लोग घूमने आते हैं। लेकिन पिछले करीब 6 माह से घूमने आने वाले लोगों को रोका जाने लगा है। इसके लिए कॉलेज की तरफ से अलग गार्ड लगा हुआ है और निजी संपत्ति के मालिकों ने भी दूसरा गार्ड बैठा दिया है। जो आने-जाने वालों को रोकने लगे हैं। इसके बावजूद लोग नहीं रुके तो आखिर में तेल का छिड़काव कराना पड़ा।

गौरतलब है कि पहले राज ऋषि कॉलेज का भवन राजा का महल हुआ करता था। मौजूदा समय में भी संपत्ति का राजपरिवार ही मालिक है। लेकिन केवल एक रुपए के किराए पर पूरी जमीन राज ऋषि कॉलेज को दी हुई है।

सभी सार्वजनिक पार्कों में भी जाने से रोक

प्रदेश सरकार ने 1 दिन पहले ही अलवर जिले में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया दिया है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने 7 दिनों के लिए सभी सार्वजनिक पार्कों में लोगों के घूमने पर भी रोक लगा दी है। सोमवार सुबह शहर के प्रमुख कंपनी बाग और नेहरू गार्डन में लोग नजर नहीं आए। कुछ लोग पहुंचे भी तो उन्हें रोक दिया गया।

