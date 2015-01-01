पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सब्जी या कोरोना मंडी:अलवर की मंडियों में जगह-जगह 50 से 100 लोग खड़े दिख रहे, न मास्क और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

अलवर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब्जीमंडी में 50 जगह भीड़ के झुंड लगे रहते हैं। यहां कुछ लोग ही मास्क पहने हुए रहते हैं।

अलवर की सब्जीमंडी में प्याज बेच रहे किसानों की तस्वीर और वहां के हालात देखकर तो ऐसा ही लगता है कि शादी समारोह में तो सरकार ने 100 से ज्यादा मेहमानों पर रोक लगा दी है। लेकिन, सब्जीमंडी में कई जगह सैकड़ों लोगों की भीड़ देखने को मिल जाएगी। यहां कुछ ही लोगों के मुंह पर मास्क रहता है। दो गज तो दूर दो इंच की दूरी नहीं है।अलवर के किसानों ने लगातार दूसरे साल प्याज में अच्छा खासा पैसा कमाया है। वहीं, इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर है। किसानों को भी कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करने की जरूरत है। नहीं तो कमाया पैसा कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद बीमारियों में खप सकता है।

एक बीघा में एक लाख रुपए से अधिक कमाया
इस बार भी अलवर के किसानों को प्याज में अच्छे खासे दाम मिले हैं। मतलब अच्छी बचत आई है। मोटे तौर पर एक बीघा प्याज वाले किसान के खेत में अच्छी पैदावार हुई है तो आसानी से एक लाख रुपए की बचत है। तीन से चार बीघा खेती करने वालों के पास भी कई लाख की कमाई हुई है। लेकिन, किसानों की लापरवाही से उनको भारी नुकसान हो सकता है। यहां बाजार में आकर बिना मास्क घूमना और दो गज की दूरी नहीं रखने से कोरोना वायरस घर लेकर जा सकते हैं। जो घर के अन्य सदस्यों को भी बीमारी दे सकते हैं। फिर इससे बचने के लए मोटा पैसा भी खर्च करना पड़ सकता है। घर में कोई बुजुर्ग या बीमार व्यक्ति है तो उसकी जान पर आफत भी आ सकती है।

किसानों के बीच दो गज की दूरी भी नहीं दिख रही।
किसानों के बीच दो गज की दूरी भी नहीं दिख रही।

मंडी व्यापारी भी चुप देख रहे
मंडी व्यापारी पप्पू प्रधान का कहना है कि पूरी दुनिया को कोरोना ने हिला रखा है। ऐसे में किसानों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है लेकिन, यहां किसान कहने के बावजूद भी ध्यान नहीं देते हैं। जो निश्चित रूप से खतरे से खेलने जैसा है। हर जगह व्यापारी जहां प्याज की बोली लगाते हैं वहां किसान सट जाते हैं। जब तक प्याज बिकने के बाद ट्रक में लोड नहीं हो जाती तब तक जमघट नहीं हटता।

प्रशासन भी चुप
यहां प्रशासन की सख्ती नहीं है। जिसके कारण किसानों की लापरवाही अधिक है। मंडी प्रशासन को सुध लेने की जरूरत है। नहीं तो किसानों ने जितना कमाया है उतना कोरोना संक्रमण से बीमार होने वालों पर खर्च करना पड़ जाएगा।फिर किसान भी कुछ नहीं कर सकेंगे। वैसे भी संक्रमण को रोकने के लए ऐसा करना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें