पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलवर में हादसा:बारातियों से भरी वैन के गैस किट में लगी आग, सभी ने दौड़कर बचाई जान

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के समय हाइवे पर वाहनों का निकलना जारी रहा।

जिले के किशनगढ़बास में बुधवार को बासड़ा गांव के पास हाईवे पर जाते समय बारातियों से भरी मारुति वैन मे अचानक आग लग गई। वैन के चालक को आग लगने का आभास होते ही उसने तुरंत गाड़ी को रोक दिया। वेन के गैस किट से धुआं निकलता देख सभी बाराती भी तुरंत वैन से बाहर की ओर भागे। जब तक आग धधकती तब तक सब बाहर आ चुके थे।

घटना के वक्त ड्राइवर भी बाहर आ गया और सब ने मिलकर मिट्टी फेंककर आग बुझाने की कोशिश की लेकिन, तब तक आग विकराल हो चुकी थी। कुछ ही सेकंड में आग ने पूरी वैन को लपेटे में ले लिया। इसके बाद आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका। स्टेट हाईवे नंबर 25 पर वैन में आग की लपटें दूर तक जाने लगी। अगल बगल से निकलने वाले वाहन भी दूर खड़े हो गए। काफी देर तक आग की लपटें तेजी से निकलती रही। करीब 1 घंटे तक आग लगी रही इसके बाद पुलिस की गाड़ी पहुंची।

हादसे के समय हाइवे पर वाहनों का निकलना जारी रहा। मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों ने बताया की ग्राम बासड़ा से बाराती शादी समारोह के लिए गांव से कुछ ही मिनट पहले चले थे। करीब पांच सौ मीटर दूरी पर पहुंचते ही वैन में आग लग गई। करीब 1 घंटे से भी अधिक समय तक आग लगने के कारण आसपास धुंआ ही धुंआ हो गया। आग की लपटें और धुआं को देख आसपास के काफी लोग वहां आकर एकत्रित भी हो गए। करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद पूरी कार जल गई। इसके बाद खाना पूर्ति के लिए आग को बुझाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें