अलवर में 3 लाख की लूट:पैदल जा रहे व्यापारी से बाइक पर आए बदमाश बैग छीनकर भागे, चावल सप्लाई का पैसा लेकर जा रहा था

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से लुटेरों की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस। बदमाशों ने भागते वक्त एक बाइक को टक्कर भी मारी थी।

अलवर शहर के सबसे अधिक भीड़भाड़ वाले के केडलगंज बाजार में बीच सड़क में बुधवार देर शाम को व्यापारी से 3 लाख रुपए की लूट हो गई। चावल की ट्रेडिंग कंपनी व्यापारी शाम के समय दुकानदारों से चावल सप्लाई का पैसा लेकर वापस लौट रहा था। केडलगंज में मोदी गोदाम की तरफ जाते समय पैदल आ रहे व्यापारी के हाथ से बदमाश बैग छीनकर भाग गए। बदमाश मोटरसाइकिल पर आए। बैग छीन तेज रफ्तार से बिजली घर चौराहे की तरफ निकल गए।

दूसरी मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर भी मारी
केडलगंज में ही जैसे ही बदमाश बैग छीनकर भागे तो कुछ ही दूरी पर दूसरी मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। लेकिन तब तक लोग समझ नहीं पाए कि यही लुटेरे है। वरना अन्य दुकानदार व आमजन की पकड़ में हो सकते थे। जब तक दूसरे लोगों को पता लगा कि बैग छीनकर भागने वाले ही लुटेरे थे। तब तक बदमाश बिजली घर चौराहे की तरफ फरार हो चुके थे।

अनाज मंडी में चावल का काम करने वाले व्यापारी सुधीर खंडेलवाल का कहना है कि वह बाजार के दुकानदारों से चावल का पैसा रोजाना शाम के समय लेकर जाता है। बुधवार शाम को भी वह अंडे वाली गली, आटे वाली गली सहित अन्य बाजारों में दुकानदारों से पैसा एकत्रित करके ला रहा था।

मोदी गोदाम के बाहर स्कूटर खड़ा किया

व्यापारी ने बताया कि रोजाना की तरह उसने मोदी गोदाम के बाहर खुद का स्कूटर खड़ा किया था। इसके बाद वह दुकानदारों के पास गया और वापस पैदल आते समय केडलगंज में ही बदमाश उसके हाथ से झपट्टा मारकर नोटों से भरा बैग पार कर ले गए। मनु मार्ग निवासी व्यापारी सुधीर का कहना है कि करीब 3 लाख रुपए बैग में थे। यह राशि कुछ ज्यादा या कम भी हो सकती है।

पुलिस अधिकारी पहुंचे मौके पर

लूट की सूचना मिलते ही शहर कोतवाल सहित पुलिस के उच्च अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिसकर्मियों ने पहले पीड़ित से बात की। इसके बाद अन्य व्यापारियों से चर्चा करते हुए सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने का प्रयास किया। ताकि लुटेरों की कुछ पहचान मिल सके।

कई दुकानों में सीसीटीवी फुटेज
यहां कई दुकानों में सीसीटीवी फुटेज लगे हुए हैं। कुछ दुकानदार भी फुटेज देखने में लगे रहे। अब फुटेज के आधार पर ही पुलिस लुटेरों तक पहुंच सकती है।

मुख्य बाजार में भी रोड लाइट गुल

केडलगंज के मुख्य बाजार में भी काफी दूरी में रोड लाइट गुल मिली। जिसके कारण कई दुकानदारों के फुटेज साफ नजर नहीं आ रहे थे।

